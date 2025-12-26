Turkey, Egypt, Somalia, and Djibouti Condemn Israel’s Recognition of Somaliland

Allies of Somalia denounce move as interference, reaffirm support for Somali territorial integrity.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Turkey, Egypt, Somalia, and Djibouti on Friday strongly criticized Israel’s recognition of Somaliland as an independent state, calling the move “interference” in Somali domestic affairs and reaffirming their support for Somalia’s territorial integrity.

In a statement, the Turkish foreign ministry said: “This initiative by Israel, which aligns with its expansionist policy and its efforts to do everything to prevent the recognition of a Palestinian state, constitutes overt interference in Somalia’s domestic affairs.”

Egypt joined Turkey, Somalia, and Djibouti in condemning the decision. According to the Egyptian foreign ministry, the countries’ top diplomats held a phone call following Israel’s announcement to discuss coordinated responses.

“The ministers affirmed their complete rejection and condemnation of Israel’s recognition of the Somaliland region, and stressed their full support for the unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of Somalia,” the Egyptian statement said.

Somaliland, a self-declared republic in the Horn of Africa, proclaimed independence from Somalia in 1991 following the collapse of Mogadishu’s central government. While it has maintained its own government, constitution, and security forces for more than three decades, Somaliland has lacked broad international recognition, with most countries and international bodies considering it part of Somalia.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Friday that Israel has officially recognized the Republic of Somaliland as an independent and sovereign state, marking a major diplomatic breakthrough for the self-declared republic that has sought international recognition for more than three decades.

In a statement published on X, Netanyahu said the decision was formalized through a joint declaration signed with Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar and Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi.

He described the declaration as being “in the spirit of the Abraham Accords,” the U.S.-brokered normalization agreements initiated under U.S. President Donald Trump.

“I announced today the official recognition of the Republic of Somaliland as an independent and sovereign state,” Netanyahu wrote, adding that Israel plans to immediately expand relations with Somaliland through cooperation in agriculture, health, technology, and the economy. He also invited President Abdullahi to pay an official visit to Israel.

Netanyahu praised the Somaliland leader’s “commitment to promoting stability and peace,” while noting that the president, in turn, thanked him for Israel’s efforts in combating terrorism and advancing regional peace.

The Israeli Prime Minister also acknowledged the roles of Foreign Minister Sa’ar, Mossad Director David Barnea, and Israel’s intelligence services in advancing the agreement.

Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar confirmed that Israel and Somaliland had signed an agreement on mutual recognition and the establishment of full diplomatic relations. Writing on X, Sa’ar stated that the agreement would include the appointment of ambassadors and the establishment of embassies in both countries.

“Over the past year, based on an extensive and ongoing dialogue, relations between Israel and Somaliland have taken shape,” Sa’ar said, adding that he had instructed his ministry to act immediately to institutionalize ties “across a wide range of fields.”

Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi welcomed Israel’s move, calling it a historic milestone for his country and signaling openness to deeper regional integration. In a statement posted on X, he said Somaliland “warmly” welcomed Netanyahu’s recognition and affirmed its readiness to join the Abraham Accords.

“This step marks the beginning of a strategic partnership that advances mutual interests, strengthens regional peace and security, and delivers shared benefits to all stakeholders, without prejudice to any party,” the Somaliland president said.

Israel’s formal recognition of Somaliland on Friday marked the first such recognition by a United Nations member state. The decision has drawn praise from Somaliland’s leadership but sparked strong opposition from Somalia and its regional allies, who view the move as a challenge to the nation’s sovereignty and a potential precedent for secessionist movements elsewhere in Africa.

Turkey, a close ally of Somalia, has historically been involved in diplomatic and development initiatives in the country, while Egypt and Djibouti have emphasized stability in the Horn of Africa as a regional priority.

The joint condemnation underscores growing regional concern over Israel’s new diplomatic engagement with Hargeisa and the potential implications for Somali unity.