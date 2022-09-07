KRI President Barzani reiterates on continued UK support for Peshmerga reform, anti-terror campaign

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani on Wednesday reiterated the importance of continued United Kingdom support for the Kurdistan Region in the fight against terrorism as well as the success of Peshmerga reform, according to a statement.

Barzani’s remarks came during his meeting with Air Marshal Martin ‘Sammy’ Sampson, the United Kingdom’s senior advisor to the Middle East and North Africa in Erbil, where they discussed the latest political developments in Iraq as well as the fight against ISIS.

The ongoing reform of the Ministry of Peshmerga Affairs was discussed between the officials, according to a statement from the Kurdistan Region Presidency.

Barzani “reiterated the necessity of the continued UK and international partners’ support [Kurdistan Region] in the fight against terrorism and the Peshmerga reforms,” per the statement, adding the Kurdish president thanked Britain and the Coalition to Defeat ISIS members for their support to Erbil and Baghdad.

Speaking of the political gridlock in the country, the officials agreed that “mutual understanding and agreements” should be pursued by all the political parties in order to overcome the crisis, the statement added.

The unification of Kurdish forces under the command and leadership of the Ministry of Peshmerga Affairs is one of the major themes of the reform program, which has been supported by US-led coalition forces.

The US Consul General to Erbil Irvin Hicks Jr. reiterated his country’s support for the program on Monday during a meeting with Minister of Peshmerga Affairs Shorish Ismael.