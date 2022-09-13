‘KRG’s total revenue in the past three years was $31 trillion: spokesman

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) - The total revenue of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) in the past three years was 46.3 trillion Iraqi dinars (Approximately $31 trillion), while the total expenditure during those three years was 49.8 (Approximately $34 trillion), said spokesman Jutiar Adel.

“The KRG ninth cabinet, since the beginning of its work and per the recommendation of prime Minister Masrour Barzani, has transparently presented all its work,” Adel told a presser on Tuesday.

He explained that in the energy sector, the preparation and publication of reports by Deloitte continues, and seasonally all the items of production, sales, revenue, and expenditure have been published on the official website of the KRG.

The spokesman said that the prime minister has met with the public when necessary or in the form of press conferences to discuss the work, projects, and plans of the ninth cabinet with the public. "We want to say that this cabinet has given the most information to the public, and we will continue on that path,” said Adel.

“The KRG has been able to provide salaries to its citizens through several sources and carry out several strategic projects in the past, despite the economic embargo imposed by the federal government,” said Adel. “For the first time, the KRG was able to distribute salaries based on its revenue without the federal government.”

Adel stated that the total revenue of the KRG, which includes oil, non-oil, the Iraqi government, and coalition funding, was 46.3 trillion dinars (Approximately $31 trillion).

“While the total expenditure of the KRG, which includes salaries, oil expenditures, operational expenditures, investment and rent of power plants, as well as repayment of some debts, was 49.8 trillion dinars (Approximately $34 trillion),” he added.

Regarding the total revenue from oil sales, the spokesman said that “55% of the revenue was spent on production, export, storage, and transportation, while 45% of it was returned to the government treasury as net revenue.”

“The total capital invested in the investment sector over the past three years was $11.15 billion,” he concluded.