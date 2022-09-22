PM Masrour Barzani welcomes new Republic of Korea Consul General

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani met today with Korean Consul General Cho Kijoung in Erbil.

Prime Minister Barzani started by congratulating the Consul General for assuming office, a readout from his office read.

Moreover, he further spoke of the strong relationship between the Kurdistan Region and the Republic of Korea.



He also expressed the Kurdistan Region’s desire to further strengthen bilateral relations.

The Korean Consul General also extended his appreciation to the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) for their cooperation and facilitation with the Consulate.

The Republic of Korea over the years has given humanitarian aid and support to the Kurdistan Region.

Read More: South Korean-funded primary school inaugurated in Erbil

Through the Korean Zaytun Division, the country assisted the Kurdistan Region from 2004 to 2008 with various health and reconstruction projects, including building schools.