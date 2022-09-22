Politics

PM Masrour Barzani welcomes new Republic of Korea Consul General

During the meeting PM Masrour Barzani highlighted the strong relationship between the Kurdistan Region and the Republic of Korea.
author_image Wladimir van Wilgenburg
PM Masrour Barzani (right) during his meeting with Korean Consul General Cho Kijoung in Erbil, Sept 22, 2022. (Photo: KRG)
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) –  Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani met today with Korean Consul General Cho Kijoung in Erbil.

Prime Minister Barzani started by congratulating the Consul General for assuming office, a readout from his office read.

Moreover, he further spoke of the strong relationship between the Kurdistan Region and the Republic of Korea.

He also expressed the Kurdistan Region’s desire to further strengthen bilateral relations.

The Korean Consul General also extended his appreciation to the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) for their cooperation and facilitation with the Consulate.

The Republic of Korea over the years has given humanitarian aid and support to the Kurdistan Region. 

Read More: South Korean-funded primary school inaugurated in Erbil 

Through the Korean Zaytun Division, the country assisted the Kurdistan Region from 2004 to 2008 with various health and reconstruction projects, including building schools. 

 

