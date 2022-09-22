Asayish dismantles explosive vehicle near Tal Hamis

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Internal Security Forces of North and East Syria (ISF), also known as Asayish, dismantles a Vehicle-borne Improvised Explosive Device (VBIED) Tal Hamis near Syria’s al-Hol town in Syria’s Hasakah province.

The car explosive was being prepared in a farm in the al-Qayrawan village, Tal-Hamis countryside, the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) said in a press release.

“Our forces will continue to track Daesh (ISIS) cells to prevent it from threatening people's lives," the SDF's Coordination and Military Operations Center tweeted

Also on Tuesday the Asayish on Tuesday evening confirmed that their forces prevented an ISIS attack on al-Hol camp.

The press centre of the SDF said that the ISIS militants wanted to use two VBIEDs to attack the al-Hol camp that hosts thousands of ISIS families.

But the ISF defusing the first one “while the other was detonated by the terrorist cell.”