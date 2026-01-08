Damascus Sets 1:30 p.m. Deadline for Intensive Targeting Operations Against Kurdish Neighborhoods

Damascus announced military operations and an open-ended curfew in Aleppo’s Kurdish neighborhoods of Sheikh Maqsoud, Ashrafieh, and Bani Zaid starting at 1:30 p.m., amid continued shelling, civilian casualties, and a worsening humanitarian situation.

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Tensions sharply escalated in Aleppo as authorities in Damascus announced the launch of military operations and the imposition of a curfew in several Kurdish neighborhoods, warning civilians to stay away from sites linked to the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

The Operations Body of the Syrian Arab Army said operations would begin at 1:30 p.m., announcing what it described as “intensive targeting operations” against positions of the SDF organization in the neighborhoods of Ashrafieh, Sheikh Maqsoud, and Bani Zaid.

In a separate statement, the Damascus government factions declared a curfew starting at 1:30 p.m. and remaining in effect until further notice in Sheikh Maqsoud, Ashrafieh, and Bani Zaid.

The Syrian army’s operations body also called on civilians to avoid all locations associated with the SDF organization. It further warned the SDF organization against targeting civilians who wish to leave the neighborhoods of Sheikh Maqsoud, Ashrafieh, and Bani Zaid through corridors announced by Aleppo province.

According to the information provided, one civilian lost his life and another was injured as shelling continued on the neighborhoods of Sheikh Maqsoud, Ashrafieh, and Bani Zaid in Aleppo, bringing the overall toll to eight civilians killed and 55 wounded, including children and women.

Heavy attacks using various types of heavy weapons have continued against the besieged neighborhoods, with civilian residential areas directly targeted alongside infrastructure and public facilities, causing significant damage.

During this period, shelling by Damascus-affiliated factions resumed on the neighborhoods of Sheikh Maqsoud and Ashrafieh, amid a tightening siege that has further exacerbated the humanitarian crisis.

The Kurdish neighborhoods of Aleppo have also witnessed renewed violent clashes resulting in additional casualties, while rescue teams intensified efforts to evacuate thousands of civilians from areas under Kurdish force control. This coincided with the extension of the suspension of flights at the city’s international airport, reflecting the severity of the security situation.

Field reports further indicated a sharp deterioration in the humanitarian situation in Sheikh Maqsoud and Ashrafieh due to ongoing clashes between Syrian government forces and internal security forces affiliated with the Autonomous Administration in Aleppo.

As military operations and restrictions expand, civilians in Aleppo’s Kurdish neighborhoods face mounting security and humanitarian pressures amid continued fighting and warnings from Damascus.