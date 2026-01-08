Kurdistan’s Perzha Mountain Emerges as a Winter Haven For Tourists

Perzha Mountain in Qushman district attracts domestic tourists for skiing and winter activities, with snowfall reaching ten meters. The KRG’s tourism board has expanded infrastructure and festivals to support year-round tourism.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Amid blankets of snow and the icy winds of Qushman district, Perzha Mountain has transformed into a winter playground, drawing scores of tourists eager to experience its snow-capped slopes and natural beauty. The mountain, renowned for its rugged terrain and scenic landscapes, reaches daytime temperatures near freezing and drops to minus fifteen Celsius at night, offering a true winter experience.

This year, Perzha has received heavier snowfall than usual, with accumulations approaching ten meters in some areas. The mountain is not only popular in winter: visitors also frequent it in spring and summer, but the snowy season provides a distinctive attraction for skiing enthusiasts and winter sports aficionados.

Abdullah Ahmed, an Iraqi Arab tourist, told Kurdistan24: “The experience here is breathtaking. Today, with the sun shining, I came to ski on the fresh snow. It’s better than traveling to a distant country like Turkey, where conditions are not as ideal. For me, it’s far better to be here in Kurdistan, in Qushman, skiing on the mountain.”

Zainab Hussein, another visitor, said: “We came today to Qushman in the Kurdistan Region. The landscapes here are unique, and I encourage everyone to come and take photos—but they must bring full gear. I’m sure they will see something extraordinary.”

Gilan Hussein, responsible for tourism project management, said: “This is a challenging mountain, but it has stunning scenery. We are working to develop a beautiful, eye-catching project with suitable services so that tourists can visit and enjoy the area.”

Perzha has become a hub not only for domestic tourists but also hosts annual snow festivals. The area offers skiing activities and events that celebrate winter sports, attracting visitors each year.

The Kurdistan Regional Government’s General Board of Tourism has announced a series of winter activities and snow festivals this year, reflecting a strategic shift toward year-round tourism. Investment in the sector over the past five years has exceeded $7.5 billion, supporting infrastructure development and event organization across multiple governorates.

Ibrahim Abdulmajid, the Board’s spokesperson, said: “Winter tourism is now a key pillar of our eight-year plan to diversify the Kurdistan Region’s tourism portfolio. Tourists now visit the Region in all seasons, with winter visitors making up 15 percent of total arrivals—a figure that continues to grow.”

Abdulmajid confirmed that preparations have been completed for international and domestic winter activities in Soran, Sulaimani, and Duhok, emphasizing that the Region is ready to host a significant influx of winter tourists, particularly from central and southern Iraq.

With heavy snowfall, scenic peaks, and expanding winter tourism infrastructure, Perzha Mountain stands out as a premier destination for snow sports and seasonal exploration, marking a new era for year-round tourism in the Kurdistan Region.