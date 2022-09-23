Turkish airstrikes target suspected YBŞ base in Sinjar

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Turkish warplanes on Friday struck suspected positions of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK)-linked Shingal Resistance Units (YBŞ) in Iraq's disputed area Sinjar.

The Turkish planes targeted a suspected YBŞ base in the Gir Izer region of Sinjar (Shingal).

So far, the YBŞ did not specify how many were killed or injured in the Turkish attack.

Turkish drones have carried out several strikes on the Yezidi-majority region of Sinjar, often targeting YBŞ fighters.

In early Oct. 2020, the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) and the Iraqi government with support of the UN signed the Sinjar agreement to stabilize the security and administration situation in Sinjar.

The goal was also to return thousands of displaced Yezidi's still living in displacement camps in the Kurdistan Region.

According to the agreement PKK-linked forces as well as other armed groups not part of the Iraqi security forces should be expelled.

A report released by the Save the Children on Thursday said that eight years on after the Yezidi genocide in Sinjar in August 2014, many Yazidi children are still displaced from their communities.

"Many live in unsafe environments where they are surrounded by physical reminders of the violence experienced at the hands of ISIS, including destroyed homes, schools, and hospitals," the report said.

The child rights' organization called on the international community to work with the Iraqi government and KRG to establish specialised services for Yazidi child survivors to reintegrate into their communities

