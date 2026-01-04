United Front: UK, France, and Coalition Issue Official Statements on Joint ISIS Strike

French and British aircraft carried out a joint precision airstrike on an ISIS underground facility in Syria under Operation Inherent Resolve, with coalition officials stressing sustained pressure to prevent the group’s resurgence.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Coalition warplanes cut through the night sky over Syria as French and British aircraft launched a coordinated precision strike against an ISIS underground facility, underscoring sustained international efforts to prevent the group’s return and protect regional stability.

The official account of the French Joint Staff announced on its X that, within the Coalition Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve, forces carried out strikes against ISIS. The stated objective was clear: to prevent the resurgence of ISIS and safeguard regional security, reaffirming that the fight against terrorism remains a priority for the armed forces and coalition partners.

In a separate statement on its official X channel, the UK Ministry of Defense said the Royal Air Force had continued patrols over Syria to help prevent any attempted resurgence of the ISIS terrorist movement. The ministry confirmed that RAF aircraft joined French aircraft in a joint strike on an underground facility on the evening of Saturday, 3 January.

The UK Secretary of State for Defense, John Healey MP, said: “This action shows our UK leadership, and determination to stand shoulder to shoulder with our allies, to stamp out any resurgence of Daesh and their dangerous and violent ideologies in the Middle East. I want to thank all the members of our Armed Forces involved in this operation – for their professionalism and their courage. They were among thousands of British personnel deployed over Christmas and New Year. This operation, to eliminate dangerous terrorists who threaten our way of life, shows how our Armed Forces are ready to step up, all year round, keeping Britain secure at home and strong abroad.”

According to a detailed statement published on the UK Ministry of Defense website, Royal Air Force aircraft have continued patrols over Syria following the group’s military defeat at Baghuz Fawqani in March 2019. Careful intelligence analysis identified an underground facility in the mountains some miles north of the ancient site of Palmyra, assessed as having been occupied by ISIS and most likely used to store weapons and explosives. The ministry said the area surrounding the facility was devoid of any civilian habitation.

The statement said RAF Typhoon FGR4 aircraft, supported by a Voyager refueling tanker, joined French aircraft in the joint strike on the evening of Saturday, 3 January. Coalition aircraft employed precision-guided munitions to target multiple access tunnels leading into the underground facility. While detailed assessment remains underway, initial indications showed the target was engaged successfully. The ministry added that there was no indication of any risk posed to civilians and that all aircraft returned safely.

The Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve also confirmed the operation on its official X account, stating that coalition forces continue to apply sustained pressure on ISIS networks to prevent any attempted resurgence after the group’s military defeat. The statement said French and United Kingdom forces, operating under OIR, conducted a joint precision airstrike against an ISIS underground facility in Syria. It added that several French Air and Space Force Rafale aircraft, alongside Royal Air Force Typhoon FGR4 aircraft, executed the strike as part of coalition counter-ISIS operations, using precision-guided munitions to target tunnel access points.

The task force said that although ISIS no longer controls territory, it continues to operate through residual cells, particularly in remote desert areas. The operation, it added, demonstrated the continued unity, capability, and resolve of coalition partners, including France and the United Kingdom, to disrupt the group’s ability to regroup, rearm, and conduct attacks, reaffirming the coalition’s commitment to ensuring the enduring defeat of ISIS and supporting regional security and stability alongside partner forces.

The coordinated strike highlights continued coalition resolve to deny ISIS the space to recover, reinforcing a shared commitment to sustained pressure and regional security.