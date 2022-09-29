Three Kurdish fighters wounded as Iran resumes border shelling

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Three members of the Komala party were injured by fresh Iranian artillery shelling of the Kurdistan Region border areas early on Thursday.

The attack came a day after the intense drone and missile strike fired by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), in which at least 13 were killed and 57 others were wounded.

Kawa Bahrami, the head of the Kurdistan Peshmerga Forces Center of the Kurdistan Democratic Party of Iran (KDP-I), told Kurdistan 24 that the IRGC shelled the Saqer and Berbizin districts in the Erbil province’s Biradost area from last night until this morning.

He also added that none of their forces were injured.

However, Amjad Hussain Panahi, a commander of the Halgurd Forces of the Komala Party of Iranian Kurdistan said three of their Peshmergas were injured in the attack.

Apart from the continuous shelling of border areas, Iran on Wednesday bombed three Kurdish parties in the Sulaimani and Erbil provinces amidst ongoing popular protests in Iran over the death of Mahsa Amini.

According to Kurdistan Region's Ministry of Health nine people have been killed by the Iranian attacks on Wednesday.

The Directorate General of Counter Terrorism (CTD) in a statement on Wednesday said the number was even higher, with a total of 13 killed, including a pregnant woman.

Moreover, it said 58 people have been injured in the attacks, most of whom are civilians.

The US Consulate in Erbil earlier called on its citizens to avoid targeted areas of Prde (near Kirkuk), Koya (45km from Erbil), and Zargwez/Ranya (east of Sulaymaniyah), and border areas.

Moreover, it warned that the "US government cannot say with any assurance that these attacks are over."