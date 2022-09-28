Security

Kurdish health ministry expects increase in death toll due to Iran attacks

The attacks similarly drew condemnation from the international community.
author_image Kurdistan 24
Smoke billows as an ambulance drives in the area of Zargwez, 15 kms outside the Iraqi city of Sulaimaniyah, where several exiled left-wing Iranian Kurdish parties maintain offices, Sept. 28, 2022. (Photo: Shwan Mohammed/AFP)
Smoke billows as an ambulance drives in the area of Zargwez, 15 kms outside the Iraqi city of Sulaimaniyah, where several exiled left-wing Iranian Kurdish parties maintain offices, Sept. 28, 2022. (Photo: Shwan Mohammed/AFP)
Kurdistan Iran Kurdistan Region Attacks Casualities

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Region Ministry of Health said on Wednesday that it expects an increase in the number of causalities as a result of the Iranian drone and missile attacks on the Kurdish opposition groups on Wednesday, according to a statement.

Nine people have been killed so far, Minister of Health Saman Barzinji said. Thirty-two others have been injured by the attacks, he added.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed responsibility for the “suicide drone” and missile attacks that had targeted the opposition groups both in Sulaimani and Erbil provinces.

As a result of the attacks on Koya district in Erbil province, four people have been killed while over 24 others have been injured. In the south of the province, three people were killed and 10 more people were injured, according to the minister.

The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) in a statement strongly condemned the attacks, saying the attacks were “an incorrect stance which promotes a misleading interpretation of the course of events”.

The attacks similarly drew condemnation from the international community.

"Rocket diplomacy is a reckless act with devastating consequences," the United Nations assistance mission in Iraq wrote in a statement. 

The German Consulate General in Erbil described the attacks as an "unprovoked violation" of Iraqi sovereignty and integrity, calling on Iran to stop its attacks. 

Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11677 H 5040
NileSat11354 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive