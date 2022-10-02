Turkish drone attacks positions in northern Aleppo

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A Turkish drone has fired rockets on the Al-Baylounah village and the outskirts of Tal Rifaat in northern Aleppo, the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reported on Sunday.

The SOHR report said the drone targeted positions, where Kurdish and Syrian government forces are deployed.

So far, no casualties have been reported so far.

Turkey in recent months has continued to carry out drone and artillery attacks in northeast Syria.

Also on Sept 27, a Turkish drone killed two civilians named Zeinab Mohammad (Saroukhan) and Yilmaz Sharro in a village in the Ma’bada district (Kurdish: Girkê Legê), who worked for the Justice and Reform Office of the Autonomous Administration of Northeast Syria (AANES).

The US Embassy in Syria in a tweet on Saturday said the “recent attacks in northeast Syria have caused civilian casualties and threaten to escalate further.”

“We urge de-escalation in the interest of civilian lives, regional stability, and the ongoing D-ISIS campaign (counter-ISIS).”