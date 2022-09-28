Security

Two civilians killed by Turkish shelling in Syria’s Hasakah province

Turkish shelling on Tuesday killed two civilians and injured five more in the Hasakah province.
author_image Wladimir van Wilgenburg
Civilians were injured and killed in Turkish shelling near Abu Rasin (Zirgan) (Photo: SDF Media Centre).
Civilians were injured and killed in Turkish shelling near Abu Rasin (Zirgan) (Photo: SDF Media Centre).
Syria AANES Turkish drone strikes SDF northeast Syria Hasakah

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Turkish shelling on Tuesday killed two civilians and injured five more in the village of Misherfa, north of Zirgan (Abu Rasin in Arabic) in Syria’s Hasakah province, the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) said in a statement.

Naif Abdulkadir Hayawi and Rima Ismail Hayawi were killed in the incident.

“All the (five) wounded were transferred to the hospital in the city of Al-Derbasiyah as well as to Hasakah hospitals,” the SDF said.

Also on Tuesday, a Turkish drone killed two civilians named Zeinab Mohammad (Saroukhan) and Yilmaz Sharro in a village in the Ma’bada district (Kurdish: Girkê Legê), who worked for the Justice and Reform Office of the Autonomous Administration of Northeast Syria (AANES).

The UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) war monitor earlier said two fighters were killed in the drone strike.

Moreover on Monday, the building of the Autonomous Administration in city center of Kobani was bombed by a Turkish drone caused material damage.

Turkey in the recent months has continued to carry out drone and artillery attacks in northeast Syria.

Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11677 H 5040
NileSat11354 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive