Two civilians killed by Turkish shelling in Syria’s Hasakah province

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Turkish shelling on Tuesday killed two civilians and injured five more in the village of Misherfa, north of Zirgan (Abu Rasin in Arabic) in Syria’s Hasakah province, the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) said in a statement.

Naif Abdulkadir Hayawi and Rima Ismail Hayawi were killed in the incident.

“All the (five) wounded were transferred to the hospital in the city of Al-Derbasiyah as well as to Hasakah hospitals,” the SDF said.

Also on Tuesday, a Turkish drone killed two civilians named Zeinab Mohammad (Saroukhan) and Yilmaz Sharro in a village in the Ma’bada district (Kurdish: Girkê Legê), who worked for the Justice and Reform Office of the Autonomous Administration of Northeast Syria (AANES).

The UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) war monitor earlier said two fighters were killed in the drone strike.

Moreover on Monday, the building of the Autonomous Administration in city center of Kobani was bombed by a Turkish drone caused material damage.

Turkey in the recent months has continued to carry out drone and artillery attacks in northeast Syria.