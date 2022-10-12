Kurdish security council release confessions of perpetrators killing its member

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Security Council (KRSC) on Wednesday released the confessions of members of an anti-terrorism unit that it said were behind the assassination of its officer.

Earlier in October, an officer of the Council’s Parastin and Zanyari/Zanyari Agency, Colonel Hawkar Jaff, was assassinated in Erbil in a car explosion caused by a magnet bomb placed under his vehicle. Four other members of Jaff’s family were wounded.

As a result of investigations conducted by the Council, it was revealed that the Sulaimani-based Counter Terrorism Group (CTG) was behind the “terrorist attack” that killed the officer, according to the KRSC statement.

A team, consisting of officers and members of the CTG, undertook the assassination, which was conducted at the “direct orders” of the anti-terrorism group’s head, Wahab Halabjayi, and the head of the intelligence unit, Karzan Muhammad, per the statement.

The bomb was later detonated by a remote detonator, according to the Council.

Six members of the team have been arrested by the security forces immediately. The others went back to Sulaimani, the statement added.

The Council also released the surveillance cameras’ footage showing the moment the explosion took place as well as how the members of the assassination team monitored the slain officer days prior to the incident.

The arrested members of the team recalled how they planned the assassination along with their accomplices.