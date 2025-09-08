PM Barzani Inaugurates 6th International Real Estate and Housing Exhibition in Erbil

The four-day fair gathers 280 companies from 16 countries, showcasing major real estate and housing projects in Erbil.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — The sixth International Real Estate and Housing Exhibition will be officially opened on Tuesday, in Erbil, with the participation of Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani.

The exhibition, described as one of the largest real estate and housing fairs in the region, brings together 280 local and international companies. Foreign participants have come from 16 different countries, including Turkey, Iran, Oman, the United Arab Emirates, Greece, Qatar, Lebanon, Germany, Saudi Arabia, China, Italy, and Spain.

Exhibitors are showcasing a wide range of housing projects and investment opportunities.

Running for four days, the fair will remain open daily from 10:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. Organizers say the event provides a golden opportunity for local and international companies to sign memorandums of understanding and partnership agreements, further advancing the housing and real estate sector in both the Kurdistan Region and Iraq.

The exhibition also allows companies to directly present their projects to citizens, offering opportunities for individuals to purchase residential units on the spot. According to the event’s requirements, at least 75 percent of job opportunities created by the showcased projects must be allocated to local workers.

This provision not only strengthens the local labor market but also provides a platform for job seekers to submit their CVs directly to participating companies, potentially securing employment.

The real estate and housing sector has become a central pillar of the Kurdistan Region’s economic development over the past two decades. Following years of rapid urbanization, Erbil and other major cities in the region have witnessed extensive investment in residential, commercial, and mixed-use projects, attracting both local entrepreneurs and foreign investors.

Housing fairs and real estate exhibitions have played a crucial role in connecting developers with potential buyers and investors, while also promoting transparency in the market.

The KRG has consistently emphasized the importance of housing and infrastructure projects as part of its broader economic diversification strategy.

By creating favorable conditions for both foreign investment and local participation, the government aims to address the growing demand for housing, stimulate job creation, and boost confidence in the private sector.

Exhibitions such as this one not only highlight the Kurdistan Region’s capacity to attract international partners but also underscore its ambition to position itself as a hub for real estate investment in Iraq and the wider Middle East.

As the exhibition officially kicks off, visitors and participants are expected to gather for the inauguration ceremony scheduled for 10:00 a.m., where Prime Minister Barzani is likely to deliver a keynote speech outlining the government’s vision for the sector.