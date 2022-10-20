Peshmerga forces ready to eliminate ISIS terrorist threat: Minister of Peshmerga

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Minister of Peshmerga Shorsh Ismail on Wednesday underlined that the Kurdistan Peshmerga forces are "ready to completely eliminate" the threat of ISIS after one Peshmerga was killed in an ISIS attack.

On Friday in a improvised explosive device (IED) attack in the Garmiyan region of Sulaimani province on Wednesday, at least a Peshmerga officer was killed and seven others were wounded. This came during a Peshmerga operation against ISIS extremists in the area.

The Ministry of Peshmerga said in a statement that this "unfortunately resulted in the martyrdom of CPT Zuher Mohammed and the wounding of Akam Omar, commander of the commando forces and some other Peshmerga (forces).



"Previously and consistently, we warned of the dangers of ISIS terrorists and their sleeping cells, which always targets brave people and civilians through their terrorist acts," the Ministry of Peshmerga said.

"The Kurdistan Peshmerga forces (...) ready to completely eliminate the dangers of terrorists and provide security and stability to the area.

"We offer our condolences to the family, relatives, co-workers and friends of Captain Zuher and wish a quick Recovery to Akam Omar, commander of commando forces and all the other wounded in this terrorist attack," Peshmerga Minister Ismail said.

Deputy Prime Minister Qubad Talabani in a statement also extended his condolences to the family of Captain Zuher. Moreover, he wished a speedy recovery to the injured Peshmerga's and Commander Akam.

"The Kurdistan Commando Force and Commander Akam have played an important role in the fight against ISIS terrorists over the years and will certainly continue to try to maintain peace and stability in Kurdistan. They will take revenge on the terrorists," he concluded.