Security

Peshmerga forces ready to eliminate ISIS terrorist threat: Minister of Peshmerga

"Previously and consistently, we warned of the dangers of ISIS terrorists and their sleeping cells."
author_image Wladimir van Wilgenburg
Kurdistan Region Minister of Peshmerga Affairs Shoresh Ismail speaks to reporters in a presser. (Photo: Screengrab/Kurdistan 24)
Kurdistan Region Minister of Peshmerga Affairs Shoresh Ismail speaks to reporters in a presser. (Photo: Screengrab/Kurdistan 24)
Kurdistan Peshmerga ISIS cells Shoresh Ismail Abdulla Ministry of Peshmerga

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Minister of Peshmerga Shorsh Ismail on Wednesday underlined that the Kurdistan Peshmerga forces are "ready to completely eliminate" the threat of ISIS after one Peshmerga was killed in an ISIS attack.

Read More: IED explosion kills Peshmerga officer, wounds seven others

On Friday in a improvised explosive device (IED) attack in the Garmiyan region of Sulaimani province on Wednesday, at least a Peshmerga officer was killed and seven others were wounded. This came during a Peshmerga operation against ISIS extremists in the area.

The Ministry of Peshmerga said in a statement that this "unfortunately resulted in the martyrdom of CPT Zuher Mohammed and the wounding of Akam Omar, commander of the commando forces and some other Peshmerga (forces).

"Previously and consistently, we warned of the dangers of ISIS terrorists and their sleeping cells, which always targets brave people and civilians through their terrorist acts," the Ministry of Peshmerga said.

"The Kurdistan Peshmerga forces (...) ready to completely eliminate the dangers of terrorists and provide security and stability to the area.

"We offer our condolences to the family, relatives, co-workers and friends of Captain Zuher and wish a quick Recovery to Akam Omar, commander of commando forces and all the other wounded in this terrorist attack," Peshmerga Minister Ismail said.

Deputy Prime Minister Qubad Talabani in a statement also extended his condolences to the family of Captain Zuher. Moreover, he wished a speedy recovery to the injured Peshmerga's and Commander Akam.

"The Kurdistan Commando Force and Commander Akam have played an important role in the fight against ISIS terrorists over the years and will certainly continue to try to maintain peace and stability in Kurdistan. They will take revenge on the terrorists," he concluded.

Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11677 H 5040
NileSat11354 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive