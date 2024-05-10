Under Secretary Zeya reaffirms longstanding, historic US partnership with Kurdistan Region

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – In a recent diplomatic exchange, Uzra Zeya, the U.S. Under Secretary for Civilian Security, Democracy, and Human Rights, held discussions with Iraqi Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani.

The meeting centered on critical issues including human rights, the Sinjar Agreement's execution, internally displaced persons (IDPs), refugees, and the upcoming elections.

Read More: Prime Minister Barzani Meets US Undersecretary of State Uzra Zeya

During the interaction, Under Secretary Zeya emphasized the significance of the partnership between the United States and the Kurdish people of Iraq, rooted in a shared commitment to combating tyranny and tackling the ISIS threat.

Honored to meet with Iraqi Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on human rights, Sinjar Agreement implementation, IDPs, refugees, and the importance of elections. 🇺🇸 is proud of our longstanding and historic partnership with Iraq’s Kurdish people, forged in shared… https://t.co/c6dkNc9EqG — Under Secretary Uzra Zeya (@UnderSecStateJ) May 9, 2024

Prime Minister Barzani expressed gratitude for the longstanding support, acknowledging the joint efforts in confronting common challenges.

One of the focal points of the conversation was the implementation of the Sinjar Agreement, aimed at stabilizing the region and ensuring the safety of its inhabitants.

Pleased to welcome @UnderSecStateJ to Erbil. We agreed on continued cooperation to uphold shared principles of human rights, democracy, and freedom of expression in the KRI.



We reviewed conditions in Sinjar and the need for the full implementation of the Sinjar Agreement. pic.twitter.com/W95OJObPXQ — Masrour Barzani (@masrourbarzani) May 9, 2024

Both parties underscored the importance of progressing with the agreement to foster peace and stability in the area.

Additionally, discussions revolved around addressing the needs of IDPs and refugees, highlighting the importance of providing assistance and support to vulnerable populations affected by conflict and displacement.

The upcoming elections in the region were also a key topic of discussion, emphasizing the significance of democratic processes in shaping the future of Iraqi Kurdistan.

The meeting signifies the continued commitment of the United States to engage with regional partners and support efforts aimed at promoting stability, democracy, and human rights in Iraq and the broader Middle East region.

Kurdistan Region’s (KRG)President Nechirvan Barzani held a significant meeting on Thursday afternoon with Uzra Zeya, the US Undersecretary of State for Civilian Security, Democracy, and Human Rights, along with accompanying delegates.

During the fruitful exchange, Uzra Zeya lauded the Kurdistan Region for its culture of coexistence, tolerance, and pluralism, hailing it as a vital partner for the United States.

Read More: KRG President, US Undersecretary emphasize human rights, democracy

The State Department had announced that Undersecretary of State for Civilian Security, Democracy, and Human Rights, Uzra Zeya, was visiting two countries: Jordan and Iraq.

Read More: Senior U.S. Envoy visits Baghdad, Erbil, Mosul—after Wash DC Visits of Kurdish Prime Minister, Iraqi Prime Minister

Zeya’s purpose is “to advance regional humanitarian, human rights, and civilian security priorities,” according to a statement released on Wednesday by the office of the Department’s Spokesperson.

Zeya’s trip began on Monday and will last until Friday. Her first stop was in Amman, where her discussions focused on the war in Gaza and Jordan’s role in facilitating the delivery of humanitarian aid to the Palestinians there.