Russia repatriates citizens from Al-Hol camp in Syria

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Russian authorities have successfully repatriated 32 of their citizens from the Al-Hol Camp in Syria, as confirmed by Iraqi National Security Advisor Qasim al-Araji on Friday. The citizens have been safely returned to their homeland.

Al-Araji stated that efforts led by Iraq have resulted in 24 countries repatriating their citizens from the camp, which currently detains individuals from 60 different nations.

Among the repatriated individuals are 12 girls and 20 boys, aged between five and 17.

The population of Al-Hol Camp has notably decreased, now totaling less than 43,000 individuals, with over half being Iraqi nationals.

The aim behind repatriation efforts is to reintegrate these individuals into their respective countries' legal systems and prevent the camp from becoming a breeding ground for terrorism.

Pat Ryder, spokesperson for the Pentagon, emphasized the importance of addressing the threat posed by such camps to prevent them from becoming hotbeds for extremism.

Cooperation between the US Central Command (CENTCOM), the State Department, and global partners is crucial in tackling this issue.

Al-Hol Camp, situated south of the town of Hall in al-Hasakah province, is under the supervision of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), who manage its security affairs.

Additionally, the SDF operates Ghwayran prison in Hasakah province, housing approximately 3,000 ISIS fighters.

Despite repatriation efforts, challenges persist, particularly with countries hesitant to accept citizens who previously joined ISIS.

Concerns raised by the United Nations and CENTCOM highlight the dangers posed by extremist indoctrination within the camps, particularly among children influenced by their mothers.