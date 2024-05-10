Kurdistan Region elevates profile at World Investment Forum in Abu Dhabi

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - The World Investment Forum concluded in Abu Dhabi after three days of intensive engagement, fostering collaboration among investors from diverse nations and spotlighting investment opportunities on a global scale.

Marking its inaugural participation, the Kurdistan Region made a resounding debut at the prestigious forum, joining representatives from 174 countries in showcasing its investment potential.

With a dedicated venue attracting 12,000 investors, companies, and entrepreneurs, Kurdistan seized the opportunity to spotlight its burgeoning investment landscape.

The Chairman of the Kurdistan Board of Investment seized the occasion to engage in high-level discussions with counterparts from participating countries and prominent investors, underscoring the region's commitment to fostering a conducive investment climate.

Mohammed Shukri, Chairman of the Kurdistan Board of Investment, emphasized the need for prospective investors to witness firsthand the wealth of opportunities awaiting them in the Kurdistan Region.

Against the backdrop of global economic dynamics, the summit served as a platform for leveraging innovative strategies to bolster investment prospects in investor-friendly jurisdictions worldwide.

Bilal al-Hammouri, Director of Promotion at the Ministry of Investment, highlighted the forum's pivotal role in facilitating knowledge exchange and fostering collaboration on investment and development initiatives.

"Each year, the summit tackles pressing topics pertinent to investment and development, offering a forum for the exchange of ideas and insights," he remarked.

Central to the discussions was the imperative of attracting foreign investment to fuel economic growth and diversification.

While the Kurdistan Region has made significant strides in enhancing its foreign investment landscape, boasting partnerships with 15 countries totaling $10 billion in capital, opportunities abound for further expansion across diverse sectors.