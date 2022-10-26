Politics

Zahawi appointed Chairman of Conservative party

“It’s a great honour to be appointed Chairman of the party I joined as a young man and has meant so much to me."
author_image Wladimir van Wilgenburg
UK MP Nadhim Zahawi (AFP)
UK MP Nadhim Zahawi (AFP)
World UK Nadhim Zahawi Rishi Sunak

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – UK MP Nadhim Zahawi was named the Conservative Party's new chairman as well as Minister Without Portfolio on Tuesday as part of a reshuffle on Tuesday by UK PM Rishi Sunak.

“It’s a great honour to be appointed Chairman of the party I joined as a young man and has meant so much to me,” Zahawi said in a tweet.

“I look forward to supporting @RishiSunak in this role and in the Government as we take on the challenges ahead.”

Zahawi was previously the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster and Minister for Intergovernmental Relations and Minister for Equalities.

Zahawi is a Kurd and immigrated to the United Kingdom with his Kurdish parents when he was only 11 years old.

He has held several positions in the UK government.

On Tuesday, Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Tuesday congratulated Rishi Sunak on his appointment as the new UK Prime Minister.

"I look forward to working closely with you to further our cooperation and build on the strong KRI-UK friendship," he wrote in a tweet.

Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11677 H 5040
NileSat11354 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive