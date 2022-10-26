Zahawi appointed Chairman of Conservative party

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – UK MP Nadhim Zahawi was named the Conservative Party's new chairman as well as Minister Without Portfolio on Tuesday as part of a reshuffle on Tuesday by UK PM Rishi Sunak.

It’s a great honour to be appointed Chairman of the party I joined as a young man and has meant so much to me.



I look forward to supporting @RishiSunak in this role and in the Government as we take on the challenges ahead. https://t.co/NRS2Eig5Fk — Nadhim Zahawi (@nadhimzahawi) October 25, 2022

“It’s a great honour to be appointed Chairman of the party I joined as a young man and has meant so much to me,” Zahawi said in a tweet.

“I look forward to supporting @RishiSunak in this role and in the Government as we take on the challenges ahead.”

Zahawi was previously the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster and Minister for Intergovernmental Relations and Minister for Equalities.

Zahawi is a Kurd and immigrated to the United Kingdom with his Kurdish parents when he was only 11 years old.

He has held several positions in the UK government.

On Tuesday, Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Tuesday congratulated Rishi Sunak on his appointment as the new UK Prime Minister.

"I look forward to working closely with you to further our cooperation and build on the strong KRI-UK friendship," he wrote in a tweet.