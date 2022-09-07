Zahawi appointed Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster by new UK PM

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer, Nadhim Zahawi, was appointed the new Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, Minister for Intergovernmental Relations and Minister for Equalities by British Prime Minister Liz Truss as part of a reshuffle on Tuesday.

Delighted to be appointed Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster @cabinetofficeuk. As PM @trussliz has said, we will deal hands-on with the energy crisis and take action this week; get 🇬🇧 working, building and growing; and prioritise getting people the NHS services they need. https://t.co/H2Mb7NXycU — Nadhim Zahawi (@nadhimzahawi) September 7, 2022

“Delighted to be appointed Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster @cabinetofficeuk,” Zahawi said in a tweet.

“As PM @trussliz has said, we will deal hands-on with the energy crisis and take action this week; get the UK working, building and growing; and prioritise getting people the NHS services they need,” he added.

Truss was elected as the leader of the Conservative Party on Monday after she easily defeated her rival, the former UK finance minister Rishi Sunak, after a long race for the premiership. On Tuesday, she reshuffled the UK cabinet.

Both Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani and Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani congratulated the United Kingdom’s Liz Truss on her election.

Former UK PM Boris Johnson, resigned in July after a scandal, and Nadhim Zahawi telling him to quit. He served as a caretaker PM until he was replaced by Truss in September.

After his resignation, Zahawi launched a campaign to compete for the post of British prime minister, but did not get enough votes from his party.

When he was 11, Zahawi immigrated to the United Kingdom with his Kurdish parents. He has held several positions in the UK government.

He was previously the Chancellor of the Exchequer between 5 July 2022 and 6 September 2022, and the Secretary of State for Education from 15 September 2021 to July 2022.

He was previously also the minister in charge of the British government's vaccine rollout and was praised for his success.