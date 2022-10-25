PM Barzani congratulates Sunak for becoming UK’s new prime minister

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Tuesday congratulated Rishi Sunak on her appointment as the new UK Prime Minister.

Congratulations @RishiSunak on your appointment as the UK Prime Minister. I look forward to working closely with you to further our cooperation and build on the strong KRI-UK friendship -mb. — Masrour Barzani (@masrourbarzani) October 25, 2022

"I look forward to working closely with you to further our cooperation and build on the strong KRI-UK friendship," he wrote in a tweet.

Nadhim Zahawi, a Kurd from the UK and a Member of Parliament for Stratford-on-Avon, and Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, in a tweet said that the "United Kingdom is a place where you can achieve amazing things."

"Under Rishi Sunak’s Conservatives, we will never stop helping people make their British Dream come true, regardless of their background. Congratulations, Rishi," he added.

Sunak's parents came to the United Kingdom from east Africa and are of Indian origin.

He was born in 1980 and is the first British Asian prime minister.

Sunak is now the third UK prime minister this year.