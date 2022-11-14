PM Barzani launches Kurdistan Innovation Institute

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Monday launched the Kurdistan Innovation Institute (KII) to develop the talent and capacity of the Kurdish youth and the economy.

Based in the capital Erbil, Barzani launched the talent-harnessing center in the presence of numerous top government officials, including Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani as well as members of civil society groups.

“I have always hoped for the presence of such a center,” Barzani said, adding the institute’s products and achievements would be “very special” to him.

“One of my main goals has always been finding opportunities and ways for the Kurdish people and its young population to utilize their talents,” the premier said. The center provides a “golden opportunity” for the youth.

The establishment rewards innovation and equips the youth with the necessary tools and financial means to utilize their talents, the top Kurdish official added.

Barzani also addressed the issues that had prevented the Kurdish youth to develop their talents in the past, which had resulted in their migration to other places, including Europe.

“Kurdish diaspora is one of the most active and capable communities in the world,” the official said.

“Critical thinking and exchange of ideas” have not been warmly welcomed in the Kurdish society as well as academic institutions, contributing to the prevention of returning Kurdish talents back home.

“Innovation is made on the basis of exchange of ideas and dialogue, not orders and decrees,” he added.

The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) is set to propose a bill on protecting intellectual property, Barzani said, adding “practical steps” have been taken.

The KII is planning to build a “scientific park”, where innovators would be able to work on their ideas through the laboratories and factories, Barzani said. The center could also be a meeting point for academic institutions.