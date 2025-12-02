Iraqi FM, Senior U.S. Official Discuss Government Formation, Security, and Investment

The discussions focused on current regional and international challenges, particularly developments in Syria and Iran. Both sides stressed the importance of de-escalation and dialogue to support regional stability and security.

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Iraqi Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein met with U.S. Deputy Secretary of State for Management and Resources Michael Rigas in Baghdad on Tuesday to explore ways to deepen cooperation across political, economic, and security fields, according to a statement from the Iraqi Foreign Ministry.

The discussions focused on current regional and international challenges, particularly developments in Syria and Iran. Both sides stressed the importance of de-escalation and dialogue to support regional stability and security.

Addressing Iraq’s internal situation, Hussein outlined the latest political developments following the elections and reaffirmed the need to expedite the formation of the federal government within constitutional timelines. He emphasized the importance of maintaining balance among political forces throughout the process.

Hussein praised the positive electoral environment and the rise in voter turnout, describing these as encouraging signs of Iraq’s democratic path. He also highlighted the significance of the upcoming opening of the U.S. Consulate in Erbil and called for efforts to reopen the U.S. Consulate in Basra.

On economic matters, the Iraqi foreign minister urged continued cooperation on infrastructure and investment, encouraging American companies to re-engage in the Iraqi market. He also called on the U.S. to reconsider its travel advisories, noting improved security conditions in the country.

For his part, Rigas commended Iraq’s progress in strengthening security and stability and reaffirmed Washington’s support for these ongoing efforts. He underscored the importance of continued regional and international coordination to address shared challenges.

According to previous statement from the U.S. State Department, a key aspect of Rigas’s mission in the Kurdistan Region is the inauguration of the new U.S. Consulate General in Erbil.

The inauguration marks a significant milestone for the U.S. diplomatic presence in the Middle East. Built on a 50-acre site, the new compound is the largest U.S. consulate in the world.

Its completion comes after a period of anticipation, having faced delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic, security concerns, and adjustments to the project scope.

The opening of this facility is widely seen as a tangible symbol of Washington's long-term strategic commitment to the Kurdistan Region and its stability.