Kirkuk Honors 600 Volunteer Teachers in Celebration of Kurdish Education

Kirkuk celebrated 600 volunteer teachers, hailed as crucial for Kurdish studies, with KRG and KDP officials pledging ongoing support amid challenges.

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – In a powerful and heartfelt display of community resilience and official commitment, the city of Kirkuk held a significant ceremony to honor more than 600 volunteer teachers, celebrating their indispensable role in the preservation and expansion of Kurdish-language education.

The event served not only as a tribute to the selfless dedication of these educators but also as a profound affirmation of the ongoing efforts by the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) and the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) to sustain and nurture this vital educational sector within the ethnically diverse and historically significant city.

This gathering underscored the remarkable journey of Kurdish studies in Kirkuk, a journey marked by exponential growth, persistent challenges, and the unwavering spirit of those who champion it.

The director of Kurdish studies in Kirkuk, Kamran Ali, provided a detailed perspective on this educational evolution in a statement to Kurdistan24, emphasizing the foundational role of the regional government.

He articulated with clarity that the survival and flourishing of Kurdish-language schooling in the current climate would have been unimaginable without the steadfast backing of the KRG.

“After 2003, the Kurdistan Regional Government continuously supported Kurdish studies in Kirkuk,” Ali stated, adding decisively, “and without this support, Kurdish studies would not have been able to continue in the current situation.” His words paint a picture of a critical partnership between the government and the community, a partnership that has yielded tangible and extraordinary results over the past two decades.

To illustrate the sheer magnitude of this achievement, Ali highlighted the dramatic expansion of the educational infrastructure dedicated to Kurdish studies. He recounted a history that began with a single institution and has now blossomed into a sprawling network of learning centers.

“The number of Kurdish schools has increased from one school to 558 schools,” Ali announced, providing a stunning statistic that speaks volumes about the demand for and commitment to Kurdish-language instruction. This vast network, he further detailed, now serves an enormous and growing student body.

“More than 100,000 students are currently studying” within these schools, a testament to the thousands of families in Kirkuk who are deeply invested in ensuring their children are educated in their mother tongue, preserving their cultural and linguistic heritage for generations to come.

This remarkable growth, Ali explained, was not a matter of chance but the result of a deliberate and comprehensive support strategy enacted by the Kurdistan Regional Government. He elaborated that the KRG’s backing was all-encompassing, covering every essential aspect required for a robust educational system to function effectively.

The government provided "full support in all aspects, including providing needs, salaries, and the budget," Ali confirmed, detailing a holistic approach that has been the lifeblood of Kurdish studies in the city. He offered specific examples of this year’s continued commitment, noting that "more than 1,100 teachers were employed on a contract basis," a significant infusion of professional talent into the system.

Furthermore, he pointed to the provision of essential learning materials, explaining that "about one million textbooks were provided," ensuring that the over 100,000 students have the necessary resources to succeed in their academic pursuits.

Among the many forms of support, Ali singled out one recent initiative by the Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Regional Government, Masrour Barzani, as a particularly momentous development for the educational community.

He described the decision to provide plots of land to teachers and employees working within the Kurdish studies sector—a group numbering 5,841 individuals—as nothing short of a "historic event." This gesture represents a profound investment in the long-term stability and well-being of the educators themselves, offering them a tangible stake in the community they serve and acknowledging their critical contribution with a promise of security and permanence. It is a move that recognizes that to build a strong educational system, one must first build up and support the educators who are its pillars.

Echoing these sentiments of gratitude and acknowledging the critical role of political leadership, the official of the teachers' section of the Kurdistan Democratic Party in Kirkuk, Rashad Faqi Ali, also spoke to Kurdistan24 during the ceremony. He began by extending his personal appreciation for the KRG’s leadership.

"Today, more than 600 volunteer teachers were honored," he confirmed, before expressing his sincere thanks to Prime Minister Masrour Barzani for his unwavering dedication to their cause. Rashad Faqi Ali emphasized that this support is part of a long and consistent tradition for his party. "The Democratic Party has always supported Kurdish studies in Kirkuk," he stated, "and has set the service of teachers as its priority."

This deep-seated commitment, he suggested, is a core tenet of the KDP's vision for the future of Kirkuk.

However, the celebratory atmosphere of the day was also tempered with a sober recognition of the significant hurdles that still confront the Kurdish education sector in the city. Rashad Faqi Ali pointed out that the ceremony honoring the volunteer educators came at a critical time, as Kurdish studies in Kirkuk face a number of pressing challenges.

He identified the "most notably the lack of school buildings and the delay in teachers' salaries" as two of the primary obstacles that must be overcome. The shortage of adequate facilities presents a logistical barrier to growth and can impact the quality of the learning environment for the tens of thousands of students. Delays in salary payments, meanwhile, create financial hardship and uncertainty for the dedicated teaching staff.

In this context, the presence of over 600 volunteer teachers—the very individuals being honored—takes on an even greater significance. Their willingness to contribute their time and expertise without guaranteed compensation highlights a profound grassroots commitment to the cause, effectively bridging gaps left by systemic challenges.

Rashad Faqi Ali stressed that despite these difficulties, the collective determination to protect and advance Kurdish education remains unshaken. He affirmed that "the efforts to preserve this type of education and develop it in the ethnically diverse city are still ongoing." This continuous struggle, powered by both official support and volunteer spirit, is what defines the current chapter of Kurdish studies in Kirkuk.

Concluding his remarks, Rashad Faqi Ali articulated a broader vision of his party's role in the city, positioning its focus on education within a larger framework of civic duty and responsibility. He stressed that the Kurdistan Democratic Party's involvement goes beyond a single sector, encompassing a comprehensive commitment to the well-being of all of Kirkuk's residents.

"The Kurdistan Democratic Party sees itself as responsible for Kirkuk," he declared, "and pays great attention to all sectors, especially the education sector."

This statement serves as a powerful pledge, framing the party’s extensive efforts in education not as a matter of mere policy, but as a fundamental obligation to the people of Kirkuk and to the future of the Kurdish identity within its historic walls. The honoring of 600 teachers, therefore, was more than a ceremony; it was a reaffirmation of a promise to an entire community.