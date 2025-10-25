Masrour Barzani: Article 140 Must Be Fully Implemented

“Kirkuk must become a global example of coexistence. It is the heart of Kurdistan, and we are ready to defend it with our blood and spirit,” said Masrour Barzani, KDP's Deputy Leader.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) Deputy Leader Masrour Barzani on Saturday reaffirmed the party’s commitment to constitutional rights, urging the full implementation of Article 140 of Iraq’s constitution to determine the status of Kirkuk and other Kurdistan's territories outside Kurdistan's control.

Speaking at a campaign rally for KDP’s List 275 in Erbil, attended by Kirkuk’s KDP candidates, Barzani stressed that Kirkuk must be returned to Kurdish administration and serve as a symbol of harmony and coexistence among Iraq’s diverse communities.

“Kirkuk must become a global example of coexistence. It is the heart of Kurdistan, and we are ready to defend it with our blood and spirit,” he said.

Barzani criticized those who obstruct government formation and service delivery, saying such actions do not count as achievements. “True pride lies in serving the people and sacrificing for their well-being, not in preventing progress,” he added.

KDP Deputy Leader Masrour Barzani stated that other political parties in Kirkuk had been preoccupied with secret deals rather than serving the people. He emphasized that the KDP was returning to Kirkuk to change this situation and ensure that all constitutional rights of its residents were protected.

“Kirkuk is not just part of Kurdistan; it is its heart. This time, we will give our blood and soul to bring it back. Kirkuk will, sooner or later, return to Kurdistan,” said the KDP Deputy Leader.

He urged the people of Kirkuk to consider whether any other party had delivered on their needs and called on them to vote for KDP candidates to guarantee service and safeguard their rights.

Barzani noted that Kirkuk sits on a lake of oil and questioned how it is possible that it still lacks 24-hour electricity. He emphasized that Kirkuk should have been a symbol of coexistence for all of Iraq, pointing out that the people of Kirkuk have endured the same oppression as the rest of Kurdistan.

You’ve tried other political parties—now it’s time to try the KDP in Kirkuk and see what we can do for you,” said KDP Deputy Leader Masrour Barzani.

He reiterated that the KDP seeks to extend electricity, infrastructure, and digital services projects to Kirkuk, similar to those implemented across the Kurdistan Region.

“We want strategic projects such as the Runaki project, other services, and peace to reach Kirkuk. The people deserve better,” he said.

Barzani also vowed to defend the constitutional rights of all Iraqis — Kurds, Arabs, Turkmen, and Christians alike — while denouncing the ongoing political and administrative injustices in disputed territories.

“Article 140 must be implemented as written. The constitution cannot be selectively applied based on political interests,” Barzani stressed. “We will continue our struggle in Baghdad to ensure justice, equality, and federalism.”

Barzani emphasized that the KDP will never allow Kurdistan to be occupied again. "This time, the struggle will not be on the battlefield but inside the Iraqi parliament."

"With your support, we will take the next battle to Baghdad and make our shared dreams a reality," Barzani said. The KDP candidates from Kirkuk will go to Baghdad to defend the rights of all communities, regardless of religion or ethnicity,” said Masrour Barzani.

The KDP leader also praised the younger generation for their dedication to the party and their role as the future of the nation.

“Our youth must have equal opportunities, access to employment, and a dignified life. With their energy and commitment, the KDP can implement its projects and truly serve the people of Kirkuk and beyond,” he said.

Calling for unity among the Kurdish people, Barzani urged voters in Kirkuk, Khanaqin, Makhmour, Sinjar, and other Kurdistani districts outside the Kurdistan Regional Government's (KRG) administrative control to stand behind the KDP.

“All these areas must return to the embrace of the homeland. No inch of our land should remain under occupation,” he said.

Addressing the electorate, Barzani urged citizens to vote for the KDP’s candidate list, stressing that past political alliances had often prioritized personal or partisan gain over the public interest.

“This election is about defending the constitutional rights of the Kurdish people, not advancing individual agendas,” he said.

Barzani also called on the youth to actively participate in building a stable, peaceful, and unified Kirkuk. He emphasized development initiatives, including infrastructure, electricity, education, healthcare, and digital services, aimed at improving living conditions for all citizens.

In his speech, Barzani acknowledged the historic sacrifices of Kurdish fighters and civilians, noting the region’s long-standing struggles against occupation and marginalization.

“Our history with Kirkuk is ancient; this city has never been a mere piece of land—it is a symbol of Kurdish identity and pride,” he said, affirming that the KDP is prepared to commit resources, projects, and services to the city and its residents.

Barzani concluded by expressing confidence in the Kurdish people’s determination to protect their rights and identity.

“Kirkuk under KDP will be a beacon of coexistence not only for Iraq but for the entire world,” he declared.

Kirkuk and the surrounding areas have historically been a flashpoint of ethnic and political tension in Iraq. Article 140 of the Iraqi Constitution, passed in 2005, outlines a phased approach to normalization, census, and a referendum to determine the city’s status.

Despite repeated promises, full implementation has been stalled due to political gridlock, demographic shifts, and the successive Baghdad governments’ chauvinistic policies undermining the constitutional rights of the Kurdistan Region, particularly the people of Kirkuk province.

The KRG has, over recent years, emphasized infrastructure, water, and road projects to strengthen regional stability and economic development. Kirkuk, as a Kurdistani multi-ethnic city rich in cultural heritage, represents a strategic and symbolic priority for the KRG. However, Kirkuk was deprived of the huge economic and urban developments that the Kurdistan Region has witnessed, because it was outside the administrative control of the KRG.

Barzani’s address reflects the party’s strategy to promote Kurdish rights, regional development, and civic engagement across the Kurdistan Region, including in Kirkuk and other Kurdistani territories outside the control of the KRG, ahead of the Iraqi parliamentary elections, scheduled for November 11.

By focusing on service delivery, youth empowerment, and the protection of constitutional rights, the KDP aims to set a precedent for governance and coexistence in Kirkuk, positioning the city as a model of reconciliation and progress within Iraq’s complex federal framework.