KRG denies smuggling weapons to Kurdish opposition parties in Iran

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The spokesperson of the Kurdistan Regional Government KRG) on Sunday denied claims by John Bolton, a former US National Security Adviser, that weapons are being smuggled from the Kurdistan Region to Kurdish opposition parties in Iran.

“The Iranian opposition is now being armed, with weapons seized from the Basij, or weapons entering Iran from Iraqi Kurdistan,” he reportedly told BBC Persian earlier this month.

The KRG said the statement was published by several news websites, although Bolton holds no official position in the United States.

Bolton, served as Donald Trump's National Security Adviser until resigning in September 2019.

“Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) refutes all these accusations, the KRG will never jeopardize the security of its neighbors,” KRG’s statement said. “Such are reports are from the truth.