Politics

KRG denies smuggling weapons to Kurdish opposition parties in Iran

“Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) refutes all these accusations, the KRG will never jeopardize the security of its neighbors.”
author_image Kurdistan 24
Kurdistan Regional Government Building (Photo: KRG)
Kurdistan Regional Government Building (Photo: KRG)
Kurdistan Krg Iran John Bolton

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The spokesperson of the Kurdistan Regional Government KRG) on Sunday denied claims by John Bolton, a former US National Security Adviser, that weapons are being smuggled from the Kurdistan Region to Kurdish opposition parties in Iran.

“The Iranian opposition is now being armed, with weapons seized from the Basij, or weapons entering Iran from Iraqi Kurdistan,” he reportedly told BBC Persian earlier this month.

The KRG said the statement was published by several news websites, although Bolton holds no official position in the United States.

Bolton, served as Donald Trump's National Security Adviser until resigning in September 2019.

“Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) refutes all these accusations, the KRG will never jeopardize the security of its neighbors,” KRG’s statement said. “Such are reports are from the truth.

 

Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11677 H 5040
NileSat11354 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive