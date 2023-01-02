Three more people arrested for assaulting teen girl in Sulaimani

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Sarkawt Ahmed, spokesperson for Sulaimani Police, on Monday told Kurdistan 24 that three more people were arrested for assaulting a young girl at a motorcycle stunt show in Sulaimani last Friday.

Today, the girl filed a lawsuit against several people at the courthouse, the spokesperson said.

With today's arrest, a total of 19 people have been arrested in the case, up from 16 on Saturday.

Footages of the girl being kicked by a male participant at the show have dominated Kurdish social media networks, sparking an outcry over the treatment of women at the sporting event.

Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani in a tweet on Saturday condemned the mob assault on the young lady, calling it “shameful, inexcusable and completely unacceptable.”

