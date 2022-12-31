PM Barzani condemns mob attack on a young girl in Sulaimani

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani in a Tweet on Saturday condemned the mob assault on a young girl in Sulaimani last Friday.

“The mob attack on a young girl in Slemani yesterday, at a moment that should’ve been about celebrating the New Year, is shameful, inexcusable and completely unacceptable,” Barzani wrote in the Tweet.

“I’ve spoken to the Interior and Justice Ministers to investigate and hold those responsible accountable,” he added to the Tweet.

The mob attack on a young girl in Slemani yesterday, at a moment that should’ve been about celebrating the New Year, is shameful, inexcusable and completely unacceptable.



I’ve spoken to the Interior and Justice Ministers to investigate and hold those responsible accountable -mb. — Masrour Barzani (@masrourbarzani) December 31, 2022

Footages of a girl being kicked by a male participant in the show have dominated Kurdish social media networks, sparking an outcry over the treatment of the woman at the sporting event.

Originally from Iran, the girl joined the crowd on Friday, causing a fight between the organizers over her participation. She was later attacked by a number of boys, according to the footage Kurdistan 24 has reviewed.

Read More: Sulaimani police detains 16 over attacking girl at motorcycle stunt show