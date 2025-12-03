Zalmay Khalilzad: New U.S. Consulate Underscores Growing Strategic Importance of Kurdistan Region

In an interview with Kurdistan24, Khalilzad described the opening of the project as a “very important event,” underscoring that the United States “values its relationship with Kurdistan significantly.”

47 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Former U.S. Ambassador to Iraq Zalmay Khalilzad said on Wednesday that the inauguration of the new U.S. Consulate General compound in Erbil reflects Washington’s deepening political, economic, and security partnership with the Kurdistan Region.

In an interview with Kurdistan24, Khalilzad described the opening of the project as a “very important event,” underscoring that the United States “values its relationship with Kurdistan significantly.”

Khalilzad noted that the decision to construct a large consulate in Erbil was made several years ago, at a time when “the importance of Kurdistan has grown.” He said the new facility demonstrates Washington’s long-term commitment to the Region, citing shared security, counterterrorism, and economic interests.

Growing U.S. Presence in the Kurdistan Region

The former ambassador highlighted the expansion of U.S. engagement in the Kurdistan Region in recent years. He said economic investments have increased, with several projects backed by Washington, and that parts of the U.S. military mission have shifted from other parts of Iraq to the Kurdistan Region.

“Politically, we regard the Kurds as partners in dealing with terrorism threats,” he added, emphasizing the Kurdistan Region’s role in the international coalition against ISIS.

A Relationship with Multiple Dimensions

Khalilzad said the U.S.–Kurdistan partnership now spans three key areas:

1- Political and diplomatic cooperation across Kurdistan, Iraq, and the wider region.

2- Economic engagement and investment, where U.S. companies see growing opportunities.

3- Security coordination, particularly against ISIS and armed groups aligned with Iran.

He stressed that these interests coexist alongside Washington’s relationship with Baghdad, reaffirming U.S. support for Iraq’s federal constitution and the division of powers between the federal government and the Kurdistan Region.

Security Threats to Kurdistan

Commenting on a recent attack in the Kurdistan Region, Khalilzad said it underscored the urgent need to confront the threat posed by Iran-backed armed groups. He said protecting key infrastructure from drone and missile attacks should be a priority, whether through Kurdish capabilities or U.S. support.

A Long-Term Commitment

Khalilzad emphasized that the new consulate is not a routine upgrade but a strategic investment.

“What we inaugurated today is a major U.S. investment, reflecting Kurdistan’s significant place in our global diplomatic posture,” he said. “Kurdistan’s importance has only increased.”

He concluded that U.S. and Kurdish interests overlap on many fronts, particularly regarding regional stability, economic growth, and countering militia influence.