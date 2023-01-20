Politics

PM Barzani discusses Erbil-Baghdad relations in call with US Special Coordinator

The US Special Coordinator briefed Barzani on his recent visit to Baghdad and Erbil and “shared his assessment.”
Prime Minister Masrour Barzani (left) and US Special Coordinator for Global Infrastructure and Energy Security, Amos Hochstein (Photo: designed by Kurdistan 24)
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Friday talked by phone with US Special Coordinator for Global Infrastructure and Energy Security, Amos Hochstein, according to a statement from the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG)

Referring to his recent visit to Baghdad, Prime Minister Barzani “reaffirmed his support for the new Iraqi Prime Minister and his efforts to pass a federal hydrocarbon law in line with the Iraqi Constitution,” the KRG said. 

The Prime Minister explained that “the KRG welcomes coordinating with Baghdad to continue the production and development of its energy sector in the meantime.” 

The US Special Coordinator briefed Barzani on his recent visit to Baghdad and Erbil and “shared his assessment”. Both sides agreed on “the importance of overcoming obstacles in the development of the energy sector.”

Strengthening bilateral ties between the Kurdistan Region and the US was also discussed, and both officials agreed on “the importance of promoting trade, investment, and energy in the Kurdistan Region and Iraq.”

