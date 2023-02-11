President Masoud Barzani expresses gratitude to the Barzani Charity Foundation

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – President Masoud Barzani, the leader of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), on Saturday thanked Barzani Charity Foundation (BCF) for helping the victims of the recent quakes in Afrin, northern Syria (Rojava).

In a telephone conversation with Musa Ahmad, the head of BCF, President Barzani urged the team to continue to assist all communities in Afrin.

President Barzani also thanked the BCF team for their efforts in helping earthquake victims in Afrin.

On Friday, BCF has delivered around 250 tons of aid, including medical emergency kits and food, to one of the hardest-hit areas in Syria’s northwest.

Read More: As the first international aid group in Syria’s Jinderis, BCF delivers 250 tons of aid

Moreover, Abdurrahman Mustafa, President of the Syrian Turkmen Assembly, in an exclusive interview with Kurdistan 24 thanked President Masoud Barzani and BCF for their assistance to the Afrin people.

Turkey's southern provinces and Syria were struck by an earthquake of 7.8 magnitudes on Monday morning, with aftershocks felt as far as Cairo, Egypt. Residents in Iraq’s Kurdistan Region, too, felt the shaking, particularly those living in high-rises.