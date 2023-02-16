France is an ally with a common vision: PM Barzani

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday received Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani in the Élysée Palace.

“Pleased to see President Emmanuel Macron in the Élysée today,” PM Barzani tweeted.

“Together we helped safeguard the world from ISIS. Now we’re building trade and investment ties to sustain our peoples,” he added.

“France is an ally with a common vision; enhancing our region and the security of Europe,” the tweet concluded.

Pleased to see President @EmmanuelMacron in the Élysée today.



Together we helped safeguard the world from ISIS. Now we’re building trade and investment ties to sustain our peoples.



France is an ally with a common vision; enhancing our region and the security of Europe -mb. pic.twitter.com/qytdX7kBMc — Masrour Barzani (@masrourbarzani) February 16, 2023

France and Iraq’s Kurdish region enjoy close cultural and diplomatic ties.

The foundation stone for a Franco-German cultural center has recently been laid at Erbil Citadel. The Kurdish and French capitals are also sister cities.

President Emmanuel Macron visited Kurdistan Region in August 2021.