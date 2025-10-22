Trump Sends Letter to Kurdistan Region President Praising Support for Peace Initiatives

In the letter, President Trump thanked President Nechirvan Barzani for backing U.S. peace initiatives and emphasized the importance of resolving long-standing conflicts in the Middle East.

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani on Tuesday evening received a letter from United States President Donald J. Trump, in which the U.S. leader expressed appreciation for Barzani’s support of American peace efforts and reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to stability in the Middle East, according to a statement from the Kurdistan Region Presidency.

In the letter, President Trump thanked President Nechirvan Barzani for backing U.S. peace initiatives and emphasized the importance of resolving long-standing conflicts in the Middle East. He emphasized that nations should collaborate to “move beyond old disputes” and focus on building a shared future based on peace, prosperity, and development.

President Trump reiterated his administration’s dedication to promoting lasting peace, easing regional tensions, and ending violence both in the Middle East and globally. The letter concluded with the U.S. President extending his best wishes for success to President Nechirvan Barzani and his family.

The correspondence comes amid ongoing U.S. engagement with Iraq and the Kurdistan Region on regional stability and economic cooperation. Washington has long regarded the Kurdistan Region as a key partner in maintaining security and combating extremism. President Trump’s latest message further underscores the strategic significance the United States places on its relationship with Erbil and the Kurdistan Regional Government, especially in advancing peace and development initiatives across the wider Middle East.

The United States has consistently supported the Kurdistan Region's efforts to strengthen its economy, improve governance, and foster stability. This partnership reflects a shared commitment to countering threats, promoting regional cooperation, and ensuring long-term peace and prosperity in the Middle East.