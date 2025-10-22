Basra Governor Slams Federal Government Over Budget Mismanagement, Warns of Legal Action

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, Eidani said Basra has not received “even a penny” of its share from this year’s federal budget, despite its vital role as Iraq’s oil-rich economic hub and gateway for trade.

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Basra Governor Asaad Eidani has strongly criticized the federal government for what he described as a failure to responsibly manage Iraq’s three-year budget, accusing Baghdad of withholding the province’s financial entitlements for 2024.

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, Eidani said Basra has not received “even a penny” of its share from this year’s federal budget, despite its vital role as Iraq’s oil-rich economic hub and gateway for trade. He revealed that only 47 percent of Basra’s 2023 allocations had been disbursed, with the figure dropping to 37 percent this year.

“The federal government has neglected Basra and failed to implement the three-year budget,” the governor said, adding that the province’s people and institutions are determined to secure their constitutional rights. He urged Baghdad to enforce Article 21/2/13 of the budget law and warned that the provincial council would take legal action through the Federal Court if the Ministry of Finance continues to withhold funds.

Eidani also approved greater local participation in the management and oversight of Basra’s border crossings — a move aimed at improving transparency and ensuring that provincial revenues are used to benefit local residents.

Basra, long discontented with the federal government’s handling of resources, has repeatedly complained about poor public services and infrastructure despite its vast oil wealth and strategic importance. Calls for greater autonomy have periodically resurfaced, with local leaders accusing Baghdad of ignoring the province’s grievances.

In a related statement, Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) Vice President Masrour Barzani confirmed that the federal government has likewise failed to send the Kurdistan Region’s share of the budget and entitlements. He noted that while Baghdad holds “significant funds to serve its own areas,” much of Iraq remains economically and socially devastated.

Eidani concluded by urging the federal authorities to abide by the constitution and fulfill their obligations to all provinces, emphasizing that Basra’s demands are not politically driven but rooted in the pursuit of justice and equality.

Iraq’s three-year budget law, passed in 2023, was intended to provide financial stability and long-term planning for the country’s provinces, including the Kurdistan Region. The legislation sets spending plans for 2023, 2024, and 2025, marking a shift from Iraq’s usual single-year budgets.

However, the law has faced repeated implementation delays amid disputes between Baghdad and regional governments over revenue distribution and control of oil income. Provinces such as Basra — which produces the majority of Iraq’s oil — have long argued that they receive an unfairly small portion of national revenues.

The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) has also clashed with the federal government over its share of the budget, accusing Baghdad of using financial pressure as a political tool. These disputes have reignited debates about federalism, decentralization, and the equitable distribution of Iraq’s wealth, with both Basra and the Kurdistan Region demanding greater autonomy in managing their resources.