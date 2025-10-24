At Least 14 Migrants Dead after Boat Capsizes Off Turkish Coast

Two people were rescued alive. One of the survivors, identified as an Afghan national, said the vessel had been carrying 18 people when it began taking on water, sinking within 10 minutes.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — At least 14 migrants lost their lives early Friday when an inflatable dinghy capsized in the Aegean Sea off the coast of the Turkish resort town of Bodrum, the Muğla governor’s office announced.

“The lifeless bodies of 14 irregular migrants were recovered,” the governorate said in a statement posted on X. The Turkish Coast Guard was alerted to the emergency in the early hours of the morning and immediately launched a search-and-rescue operation.

According to authorities, two people were rescued alive. One of the survivors, identified as an Afghan national, said the vessel had been carrying 18 people when it began taking on water, sinking within 10 minutes. One survivor reportedly swam to nearby Celebi Island to reach safety.

Rescue efforts remain underway for the two missing passengers, involving four coastguard vessels, a helicopter, and a specialist diving team, officials confirmed.

The Aegean Sea remains one of the most perilous migration routes to Europe. Migrant boats frequently set out from the Turkish coast toward nearby Greek islands such as Kos, Samos, Rhodes, and Lesbos—key entry points into the European Union.

According to the International Organization for Migration’s (IOM) *Missing Migrants Project*, nearly 1,400 migrants have died so far this year while attempting to cross the Mediterranean Sea to reach Europe.

Bodrum, located near the Greek island of Kos, has long been one of the main departure points for migrants seeking to reach EU territory, despite the dangers of the short but treacherous crossing.