Dutch Kurds to commemorate legacy of Mustafa Barzani

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdish community in the Netherlands on Sunday will commemorate the 44th death anniversary of the late Mustafa Barzani in the city of Purmerend.

Op 5 maart eren wij de onsterfelijke Mustafa Barzani met een herdenkingsbijeenkomst. Zijn toewijding en opoffering voor de Koerden en Koerdistan zullen wij nooit vergeten. pic.twitter.com/PtAcY9y5SZ — PDK Navça Hollenda (@kdpnl) February 27, 2023

At an early age in the 1920s, Mullah Mustafa Barzani joined tribal forces against British colonial occupiers. He later became instrumental in the Kurdish struggle against suppressive Iraq regimes.

Hundreds of people earlier this week flocked to the burial place of the Kurdish leader in Barzan, in northern Erbil, to pay homage to the national figure, who led the nation’s September Revolution during the 1960s and forced the former Iraqi regime to recognize autonomy for the Kurds.

Mustafa Barzani passed away in Washington DC at the Georgetown University Hospital on March 1, 1979.

“Today with great reverence, we observe the 44th anniversary of the passing of Mustafa Barzani, a leader of great stature who will always be remembered for his exceptional leadership and tireless efforts towards the freedom of Kurdistan,” said Dindar Kocer, a member of the committee of the Kurdistan Democratic Party in the Netherlands.

“Mustafa Barzani was a man of extraordinary courage, determination, and unwavering dedication to the cause of Kurdish independence, which he pursued relentlessly for more than five decades.”

“We, as the Kurdish nation, are deeply grateful for Mustafa Barzani's leadership, his sacrifices, and his contributions to our struggle for freedom. His memory will continue to inspire us as we strive to build a brighter future for our nation,” he added.

“On this solemn occasion, we pay our tribute to Mustafa Barzani, a great leader of our nation who will always be remembered with admiration and respect,” he concluded.