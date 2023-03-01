Thousands mark the 44th anniversary of the late Mustafa Barzani’s death

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Thousands around the world on Wednesday are commemorating the 44th death anniversary of the late Mustafa Barzani, as the Kurdistan Region is observing the passing of its revolutionary leader.

Hundreds of people, Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) officials, members and followers, local officials, leaders of different religious groups as well as those from abroad, have been flocking to the tomb of the great leader in Barzan in northern Erbil, since earlier Wednesday.

Some of the visitors have been marching to the area to pay homage to the national figure, who led the nation’s September Revolution during the 1960s and forced the former Iraqi regime to recognize autonomy for the Kurds—for the first time—in the 11th March Agreement of 1970.

“The Barzani doctrine does not represent a tribe or a party. Instead, [Mustafa] Barzani is the symbol of liberation of an oppressed nation,” Khalat Barzani, President Masoud Barzani’s representative at the Barzani Mausoleum, told Kurdistan 24 on Wednesday.

Lawmakers in the Kurdistan Parliament laid flowers at the portrait of Barzani in the legislative house’s lobby to honor the anniversary.

At an early age, Barzani joined tribal forces against British colonial occupiers. He later became instrumental in the Kurdish struggle against suppressive Iraq regimes.

Accompanied by thousands of other Kurdish fighters, Barzani in 1943 led a movement in Iran to support the establishment of the first Kurdish republic, known as the Mahabad Republic, which was headed by the late Qazi Muhammad.

Following the collapse of the 11-month-old republic, Barzani and his companions were forced to flee and sought refuge in the former Soviet Union, where he resided until he returned back to Iraq in 1961.

The failure of negotiations with the former Iraqi regime led to the beginning of the September Revolution.

Barzani passed away in Washington DC at the Georgetown University Hospital on March 1, 1979.