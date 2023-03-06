Security forces reinforce prisons holding ISIS detainees in northeast Syria: SOHR

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Security forces have mobilized more troops near two prisons holding thousands of ISIS detainees in the Hasakah province in Syria, the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) war monitor reported on Friday.

The SOHR report suggested that more security forces were deployed in the vicinity of Al-Sina’a (Ghuwairan) prison in Hasakah city, including armoured vehicles, and roads were blocked in the vicinity of the prison by commando forces.

Moreover, security forces were deployed in the vicinity of Alaya prison in Qamishlo, amid reports of clashes among the prisoners, including those belonging to ISIS.

Reports of reinforcements near the prisons come after the US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark Milley, visited US troops in northeast Syria.

AFP reported that the general also "inspected force protection measures and asserted repatriation efforts for the Al-Hol refugee camp.”

There are approximately 10,000 ISIS fighters held in detention centers in northeast Syria by the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

Earlier. Major General Matthew McFarlane, the commanding general of the Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve, told Kurdistan 24 during a press conference that the US-led coalition “continue to monitor both the threats and potential threats of detention facilities closely guarded by SDF across northeast Syria.”