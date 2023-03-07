PM Barzani inaugurates two hospitals in Erbil

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – On Tuesday, Masrour Barzani, the Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region, inaugurated a pediatric health center—Dr. Sobhi Yaqoubi Hospital—in Erbil.

As one of the hospitals where the #MyAccount initiative will be implemented; the Premier toured a number of the hospital’s departments, according to the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) statement.

“Today I visited the Erbil Children's Emergency and Intensive Care Hospital,” which was financed by Sheikh Baz, a Kurdish businessman. The hospital is a modern, high-quality facility that will provide professional patient care and medical treatments for our children,” PM Barzani added.

PM Barzani said he hoped that the Kurdistan Region will become a place where everyone can receive medical services for their healthcare needs. Finally, he expressed his gratitude to Sheikh Baz for his philanthropic contribution to our citizens.

Later that day, the Prime Minister inaugurated another hospital, Dr. Dakhil Hospital.

PM Barzani was welcomed by the Director General of the hospital, Dr. Dakhil Saeed, and the staff. The hospital is participating in the #My Account initiative.