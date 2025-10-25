KDP Calls for Restraint and Rule of Law After Election Tensions Flare in Pirde

The KDP called for calm and legal resolution after election tensions in Pirde, confirming contact with the Turkmen Front to de-escalate the situation and preserve coexistence.

3 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – The Kirkuk-Garmian Organizational Office of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) has issued a call for calm and adherence to the rule of law following an incident of "tensions and disturbances" in the historically mixed sub-district of Pirde (Altun Kupri) on Friday night.

In a formal statement, the KDP detailed its swift efforts to de-escalate the situation, which reportedly involved confrontations between local residents and supporters of the Turkmen Front amid heightened election campaign activities.

The party emphasized its immediate contacts with relevant security authorities and political counterparts, including the head of the Turkmen Front, to ensure the situation was brought under control and to reaffirm a shared commitment to resolving disputes through legal channels and preserving the spirit of brotherhood and coexistence that has long defined the town.

The incident in Pirde, a town with a significant population of both Kurds and Turkmen located in Kirkuk province, serves as a stark reminder of the delicate ethnic and political dynamics that characterize the Kurdistani territories, particularly in the charged atmosphere of an impending national election.

According to eyewitnesses who spoke with Kurdistan24, tensions in the town flared on Friday after several incidents involving supporters of a Turkmen party who entered Kurdish-majority neighborhoods. Residents reported that the entry of these campaign groups, who were raising their party flags, led to verbal provocations and brief but tense clashes with locals.

The situation escalated temporarily, prompting an immediate deployment of security forces to the area to prevent any further unrest and to separate the involved parties. Witnesses described the atmosphere in the town as tense but confirmed that calm was eventually restored.

Security units have since established a visible presence throughout Pirde to deter any renewed incidents, while a crucial process of dialogue and de-escalation began.

In the immediate aftermath, local party representatives from both the Kurdish and Turkmen communities engaged in discussions aimed at containing the situation and preventing it from spiraling into a wider conflict.

Zozik Sheikh Latif, a KDP candidate for Kirkuk who was present at the site of the incident, stressed the importance of maintaining the town's long history of peaceful coexistence.

"Pirde is a shared town of Kurds and Turkmen who have lived together for many years," he stated, speaking to Kurdistan24. He was firm in his condemnation of the provocative actions that led to the confrontation, declaring, "Raising partisan flags and provoking citizens is unacceptable in any form."

Sheikh Latif emphasized that such actions directly undermine the spirit of mutual respect that has characterized the region and insisted that all electoral disputes must be resolved through legal and democratic means, not through street-level provocations.

The KDP's Kirkuk-Garmian Organizational Office, in its formal statement released in the wake of the incident, provided a detailed account of its own immediate response.

The party made it clear that its primary concern was the safety and security of all citizens. "At the moment of the tensions and disturbances of last night in Pirde sub-district, we in the Kirkuk-Garmian Province Organizational Office, very quickly contacted the relevant parties, so that they perform their duty and control the situation, [and] protect the lives of citizens," the statement read.

The party also took immediate steps to ensure its own members and supporters did not contribute to an escalation of the conflict.

The statement pointed out that "last night at the moment of the incident we notified our members to exercise restraint and have no harsh reaction and whatever there is be resolved through the law." This directive for restraint was a critical component of the de-escalation effort, aimed at breaking the cycle of provocation and reaction.

Crucially, the KDP's efforts extended beyond its own base and involved direct, high-level communication with its political counterparts. The statement emphasized, "we were on the line with the political parties to calm the situation."

It specifically mentioned a key conversation with the leader of the Turkmen Front, stating that "especially with (Muhammed Sama'an) the head of the Turkmen Front we agreed that the situation must be calmed down and the problem be resolved by law and the law be sovereign."

This reported agreement between the leadership of the two main parties involved is a significant and positive development, indicating a shared commitment at the highest levels to prevent the passions of the campaign trail from damaging the long-term social fabric of the community.

Looking forward, the KDP's statement called for accountability and a recommitment to a peaceful electoral process.

The party's Kirkuk-Garmian office announced, "we ask the relevant parties, to take legal measures to prevent the recurrence of these tensions." This is a call for official security and judicial bodies to take their responsibilities seriously and to ensure that the rules governing election campaigns are enforced, thereby preventing future incidents of this nature.

The KDP also sought to reassure the public that this isolated incident would not derail the broader democratic process.

The party affirmed that "these actions will not have an impact on the election situation and the election will be held at its own time and moment," a message designed to instill confidence and encourage continued participation in the electoral process despite the tensions.

The statement concluded with a powerful appeal for unity and a return to the core values that have allowed Pirde's diverse community to thrive. "We ask, to preserve the spirit of brotherhood and coexistence and [that] the election campaign be conducted peacefully far from harsh language and violence," the statement read.

The incident in Pirde comes as political activities are intensifying across all of Iraq ahead of the upcoming parliamentary elections. The situation serves as a critical test for local leaders, security forces, and the political parties themselves to manage the heightened emotions and competitive fervor of the campaign period.

Authorities have urged all campaigns to adhere strictly to official regulations and to consciously avoid any actions or rhetoric that could inflame ethnic or sectarian tensions, particularly in the sensitive and historically complex disputed territories.

Security officials have since confirmed that the situation in Pirde remains under control, a result of the joint coordination between the local parties and administrative authorities who worked quickly to prevent further escalation.

The successful de-escalation of the Pirde incident, driven by restraint and high-level dialogue, now stands as a crucial, albeit cautionary, example of how such tensions can be managed and contained when there is a shared will to prioritize peace and the rule of law.