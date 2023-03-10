Politics

KDP and PUK to hold final meeting on elections

Due to political disputes on amending the elections law, the ruling Kurdish parties could not hold the elections that were supposed to take place in October last year.
author_image Wladimir van Wilgenburg
The logo of Kurdistan Democratic Party (left) and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (right). (Photo: designed by Kurdistan 24)
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The electoral bodies of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) on Saturday will hold their final meeting in Sulaimani regarding the regional elections for this year.

The leader of the PUK in the parliament, Ziyad Jabbar Mohammad, told Kurdistan 24 that the two parties will meet with the Change party, the Islamic Union of Kurdistan and the Kurdistan Judicial Association election departments to discuss the election law and the activation of the electoral commission.

Due to political disputes on amending the elections law, the ruling Kurdish parties could not hold the elections that were supposed to take place in October last year.  The Kurdish parties are now discussing holding the elections this year.

Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Wednesday said the delay was due to “some parties and entities” not wanting the elections to move forward. 

“Now there is no excuse to further delay it,” Barzani said.

The head of the UN Assistance Mission for Iraq (UANMI), Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, earlier told Kurdistan 24 that “we have been trying everything to make the parties come together on the outstanding electoral issues [and] I am hopeful that solutions will be found soon.”

