Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani Meets Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan in Ankara

Talks focus on Türkiye–Iraq–Kurdistan Region relations, regional cooperation, and shared water management concerns ahead of Barzani’s expected meeting with President Erdoğan

3 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani met on Thursday with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan in Ankara as part of his ongoing official visit to Türkiye, the Kurdistan Region Presidency announced.

The two officials discussed bilateral relations between Türkiye, Iraq, and the Kurdistan Region, highlighting their shared desire to further enhance political, economic, and security cooperation.

The discussions also covered broader regional developments and pressing mutual concerns.

A key topic of the talks was the issue of water management between Türkiye and Iraq. President Barzani underscored the importance of coordination between Ankara and Baghdad to ensure equitable and sustainable use of shared water resources, emphasizing that such cooperation would help meet the essential needs of both countries.

The two sides also exchanged views on the latest regional developments and reaffirmed their commitment to dialogue and partnership as tools for maintaining stability and promoting mutual prosperity.

The Kurdistan Region and Türkiye share one of the Middle East’s most significant partnerships, rooted in mutual economic, security, and geopolitical interests.

Over the past two decades, their relationship has evolved from cautious engagement into a robust alliance centered on energy cooperation, trade, and diplomacy.

The Kirkuk–Ceyhan oil pipeline stands at the heart of this partnership, carrying Kurdish crude to global markets through Türkiye’s Ceyhan port.

This vital energy route not only provides the Kurdistan Region with essential revenues but also reinforces Türkiye’s position as a regional energy hub connecting Iraq and the Middle East to Europe.

Beyond energy, cooperation between Erbil and Ankara extends into trade, infrastructure, and humanitarian initiatives, with Türkiye serving as the Kurdistan Region’s largest trading partner.

President Nechirvan Barzani’s balanced diplomacy has helped maintain constructive relations with Türkiye, Baghdad, and other regional powers, positioning the Kurdistan Region as a bridge for dialogue and stability.

His current visit to Ankara, which includes a scheduled meeting with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, later in the day, underscores the ongoing importance of the Ankara–Erbil partnership, reflecting a shared commitment to expanding cooperation in energy, investment, and security at a time of shifting regional dynamics and post-conflict recovery.