PM Barzani Welcomes Gaza Ceasefire, Calls It a Step Toward Regional Stability

3 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Thursday welcomed the ceasefire agreement in Gaza, describing it as an important step toward easing tensions and restoring calm in the region.

“We welcome the ceasefire agreement in Gaza, a crucial first step toward de-escalation in the region,” Prime Minister Barzani wrote on the social media platform X. “We hope this paves the way for long-term stability in the Middle East.”

The Prime Minister’s statement comes amid growing international calls for peace and humanitarian relief following months of conflict in Gaza.

On Thursday, Israel and Hamas signed an agreement marking the first phase of a U.S.-brokered ceasefire plan aimed at ending the two-year war in Gaza. This agreement was reached after indirect negotiations in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt.

The agreement stipulates that Hamas will release the remaining Israeli hostages it holds in Gaza in exchange for hundreds of Palestinian prisoners detained by Israel. US President Donald Trump announced that the hostages are expected to be released as early as October 13.

The agreement outlines a partial withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza to a designated line during the initial phase. Large fleets of trucks loaded with food and medical supplies are anticipated to enter Gaza to address the humanitarian crisis, which includes famine conditions in certain areas. The UN has prioritized increasing aid deliveries, aiming to dispatch hundreds of trucks daily.

The Gaza war started on October 7, 2023, when Hamas-led militants launched a surprise attack on Israel, resulting in the deaths of around 1,200 people, primarily civilians, and the abduction of 251 individuals.

Over the next two years, Israel undertook extensive military operations in the Gaza Strip, intending to dismantle Hamas.