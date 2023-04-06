ISIS attempts to burn charitable organization office in al-Hol camp: SOHR

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The UK-based Syrian Observatory For Human Rights (SOHR) reports that ISIS agents on Wednesday set fire to the headquarters of a charitable organization in the center of Al-Hol camp in the Hasakah countryside.

The charity organization targeted was not identified by SOHR, and it is unclear whether it was a local or foreign organization.

Security forces and residents of the camp rushed to control the fire, which caused only material damages, amid a state of tension and panic among civilians.

The al-Hol camp hosts thousands of ISIS families.

The majority of al-Hol's residents are Iraqi refugees and displaced Syrians. However, the camp also houses many foreigners thought to have ISIS links.

The US-led coalition against ISIS and the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) have repeatedly urged countries to take responsibility for their citizens who joined ISIS and are now being held in displacement camps and prisons in Syria.

Repatriation would not only ensure that these individuals are held accountable for their actions but also prevent them from potentially rejoining terrorist groups in the future.

The attack is a stark reminder of the dangers that ISIS continues to pose in northeast Syria.

Despite efforts by the international community and local authorities to combat ISIS, the group continues to launch attacks on civilian targets and the Syrian Democratic Forces.

SOHR also reported on Thursday that one SDF fighter was killed by suspected ISIS cells in Deir ez-Zor.