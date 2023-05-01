Renewing Dutch passports in Erbil now possible: Dutch CG

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Dutch Consul General (CG) to Erbil, Jaco Beerends, during the Dutch King's Day celebration in Erbil on Thursday announced that the Consulate is working on several important services for Dutch Kurds, including the opportunity to renew Dutch passports in Erbil.

“I'm happy to announce that for the renewal of a valid Dutch passport, we will soon have the opportunity to issue that here in Erbil,” he said.

He underlined the thousands of Dutch passport holders in the Kurdistan Region. “All these people have a personal connection to our country.”

Moreover, he announced that the Dutch Consulate is exploring possibilities to open a new Dutch school in the Kurdistan Region.

Furthermore, the Dutch are planning to restart the Holland House initiative to actively support Dutch-Kurdish network opportunities.

“In short, we are constantly looking for ways to support your and our interest. So let us celebrate this King's Day in the spirit of the excellent relationship between the Netherlands and the KRI (Kurdistan Region of Iraq) and in the spirit of our joint dreams for the future.”

On the occasion of National King's Day #Koningsdag, I extend my heartiest felicitation to the people and Government of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, @nlinkri @NLinIQ and our Dutch friends everywhere. Wishing for continued peace, success and prosperity.



— Safeen Dizayee (@SafeenDizayee) April 27, 2023

Reber Ahmed, the Minister of Interior of the Kurdistan Region, delivered remarks and thanked the Dutch for their assistance and underscored the importance of the Dutch Consulate serving as a bridge to bring together the two peoples as true partners.

“Our history with the Netherlands goes back many years. We are proud of your friendship with our people. When our people were in need, Dutch families opened their homes, and their schools embraced our children. Many are returning to Kurdistan to apply skills learned in the Netherlands.” Our people to people ties have only grown since then.

“Many students across Kurdistan chose Netherlands universities as a place to study. In agriculture too, Dutch experts and diplomats have been central to policy reform. The Consulat General has also backed our entrepreneurs and small businesses, recognizing the human resources potential of our people.”

“Once again, I would like to return my appreciation to our Dutch friends and all our international partners for their cooperation and strong partnership.”