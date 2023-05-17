Politics

Kurdistan Region President congratulates Turkish President

The KRI President wished Erdogan success in the second round of the presidential elections.
author_image Kurdistan 24
Kurdistan Region President, Nechirvan Barzani (left), shaking hands with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. (Photo: The Kurdistan Region Presidency)
Kurdistan Nechirvan Barzani Recep Tayyip Erdogan Turkeys election Kurdistan Region

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region President, Nechirvan Barzani, congratulated Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on a phone call for his party’s (Justice and Development Party-AKP) victory of the first round of elections on Wednesday. 

The KRI President wished Erdogan success in the second round of the presidential elections,  according to a statement from the Kurdistan Region Presidency.

President Barzani expressed the importance of the Turkish elections for the region, and his pleasure with the free and fair democratic process of the elections.

He also stressed the significance of his re-election for the Turkish people and for the current and future stability of the country. 

The Turkish President expressed his and AKP's gratitude for the Kurdistan Region’s support and confidence. Erdogan reaffirmed his country's desire to further enhance bilateral relations with Iraq and the Kurdistan Region. 

