Celebration of French National Day highlights strong French-Kurdish relations

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Several prominent Kurdish officials, including Masoud Barzani, the president of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), were in attendance for France's Bastille Day reception held in Erbil on July 14.

Pleased to participate in a #BastilleDay celebration in Erbil arranged by the Consulate General of France. I wish the people and the government of the French Republic a joyous and meaningful national day. pic.twitter.com/VvFy116wr1 — Masoud Barzani (@masoud_barzani) July 14, 2023

Reber Ahmed, Kurdistan Region Minister of Interior, in a speech congratulated France and the French people, and underlined it is “crucial that we never forget the sacrifice made by France in support of the Kurdistan people.”

"The solidarity demonstrated by the French government and its people advocating for freedom and welfare of the Kurds is evidence of their steadfast commitment to justice.”

“Their contributions both on the diplomatic and humanitarian fronts are highly appreciated."

Moreover, he said in particular, "we must recognize the instrumental role played by President François Mitterrand and Danielle Mitterrand, in championing the cause of the Kurds.”

French First Lady Danielle Mitterrand played a pivotal role in advocating for a no fly zone over the Kurdistan Region in 1991 during the oppressive rule of the Baath regime. Her efforts earned her the revered title of the "Mother of Kurds."

During that period, Mitterrand also personally visited the Turkish and Iranian borders where nearly two million Kurdish refugees had sought refuge after facing a brutal assault by the Iraqi Army.

“Her unwavering dedication and compassion made a profound impact on the lives of countless Kurds, gaining their place in their hearts as a symbol of solidarity. It's no wonder why she is widely known as the Mother of Kurds,” Ahmed said.

Minister Ahmed also expressed his deep sadness to “bid farewell to our dear friend, the Consul General (Olivier Decottignies), whose unwavering dedication and commitment have strengthened the bonds between our nations.”

He underlined that this commitment to “fostering diplomatic relations and promoting cultural exchange has left an incredible mark on our friendship.”

“During this time our friendship has become stronger, as demonstrated by the visit of President Macron to the Kurdistan Region, and in return the visits of President Nechirvan Barzani and Prime Minister Masrour Barzani to France.”

“His tireless efforts have truly explicitly exemplified the spirit of cooperation and friendship between our nations,” he said.

French Consul General Olivier Decottignies in his speech underlined the good relations between the Kurdistan Regional Government and France, and added that France had carried out projects in all fields in the Kurdistan Region, including culture, industry, agriculture, education, archeology and security, from Duhok to Halabja, from Chamchamal to Amedi.

"Several important visits in the past year have led to further political development between the Kurdistan Region and France, including the visit of Prime Minister Masrour Barzani to Paris," he said.

"Under the supervision of our (ambassador, we have extended our activities to all parts of Iraq, we have made every effort to meet the expectations of all Iraqis, especially the Kurds of the Kurdistan Region.”

"We can always rely on the unprecedented support of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) in carrying out our duties, which has a very good relationship and great trust between us, so we must thank the KRG," he said. “After four years of work in Kurdistan, this was my last day in Erbil,” he said.

"Throughout my time in Kurdistan, I experienced both good and difficult moments in Kurdistan, and I made thousands of friends with the people of Kurdistan," he concluded.