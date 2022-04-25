Kurdistan Region president looks forward to working with France's Macron to 'promote regional peace and stability'

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani congratulated French President Emmanuel Macron on his reelection on Sunday nig, saying he is looking forward to ramping up efforts to promote "regional peace and stability".

"I look forward to continue working closely with him to further develop our ties and solidify our efforts to promote regional peace and stability," President Nechirvan Barzani tweeted after congratulating the 44-year-old incumbent president on his reelection.

I congratulate my friend @EmmanuelMacron on his re-election as the President of France. I look forward to continue working closely with him to further develop our ties and solidify our efforts to promote regional peace and stability — Nechirvan Barzani (@IKRPresident) April 24, 2022

Prime Minister Masrour Barzani and the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) President Masoud Barzani also congratulated the French leader.

On Sunday, centrist Macron beat his far-right rival Marie Le Pen winning 58.6 percent of the vote in the second-round run-off.

The Kurdistan Region and France enjoy close diplomatic and economic ties. French and Kurdish leaders invariably highlight the historical bonds between the two nations.

Macron has welcomed the Region's President at the French presidential palace Elysée more than once.

In August 2021, the French leader visited the Kurdistan Region capital Erbil, where he was given a warm welcome and high-level reception by the Kurdish leadership.