In first trip to Kurdistan Region, France’s President Macron arrives in Erbil

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani received French President Emmanuel Macron in the capital of Erbil early Sunday.

The French president is scheduled to meet on Sunday with President Masoud Barzani, the leader of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) and former president of the Kurdistan Region.

Following his meeting with the Kurdish leader, the French president is expected to visit Mosul, where he will meet civil society and religious figures of various groups.

Erbil began its preparations to welcome the French president at least a week in advance. The capital's streets are decorated with French, Kurdistan Region, and Iraqi flags.

Read More: Erbil prepares to welcome France’s Macron