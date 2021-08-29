Politics

In first trip to Kurdistan Region, France’s President Macron arrives in Erbil

author_image Halgurd Sherwani
President Nechirvan Barzani (right) stands along with French President Emmanuel Macron (left) during the welcoming ceremony for the European leader in Erbil, August 29, 2021. (Photo: Kurdistan Region Presidency)
President Nechirvan Barzani (right) stands along with French President Emmanuel Macron (left) during the welcoming ceremony for the European leader in Erbil, August 29, 2021. (Photo: Kurdistan Region Presidency)
Kurdistan Emmanuel Macron France Kurdistan Region

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani received French President Emmanuel Macron in the capital of Erbil early Sunday.

The French president is scheduled to meet on Sunday with President Masoud Barzani, the leader of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) and former president of the Kurdistan Region.

Following his meeting with the Kurdish leader, the French president is expected to visit Mosul, where he will meet civil society and religious figures of various groups.

Erbil began its preparations to welcome the French president at least a week in advance. The capital's streets are decorated with French, Kurdistan Region, and Iraqi flags.

Read More: Erbil prepares to welcome France’s Macron 

President Nechirvan Barzani (right) is pictured with French President Emmanuel Macron (left) at Erbil airport guest lounge, August 29, 2021. (Photo: Kurdistan Region Presidency)
President Nechirvan Barzani (right) is pictured with French President Emmanuel Macron (left) at the Erbil International Airport guest lounge, August 29, 2021. (Photo: Kurdistan Region Presidency)
Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11644 H 4800
NileSat11353 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive